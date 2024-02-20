Twenty20 Grand Final berth on offer for Strathdale-Maristians

A Twenty20 Grand Final place is on the line for Strathdale-Maristians on Wednesday night at Canterbury Park.
A thrilling conclusion to the T20 home and away season ends with the Suns taking on Strathfieldsaye in a must-win clash.
Win, and the Suns will make their first T20 decider since they won the competition in 2018-19.
Watching on nervously will be Bendigo, who requires the Suns to falter.
Golden Square is already locked in for the Grand Final to be played next Wednesday night, also at Canterbury Park, due to the QEO pitch being prepared for a Victoria second XI game in early March.
The Suns head into the clash as firm favourites and are undefeated in the format this season.
They can count themselves unlucky that their round four match against Kangaroo Flat was washed out, costing them a chance to potentially lock in a place then and there.
While the Suns won their first three T20 matches, they were challenged in all, and facing the reigning premier Jets, this star studded side - who haven't won a game in any format in over a month - are no certainties.
The T20 premiership defence hasn't gone to plan for the Jets, who have lost three out of four clashes this season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.