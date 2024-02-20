Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

'Slap in the face': vandals rip Maiden Gully cricket pitch 'to shreds'

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated February 21 2024 - 10:44am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damage left by vandals at Maiden Gully Marist Cricket Club. Picture supplied
Damage left by vandals at Maiden Gully Marist Cricket Club. Picture supplied

Games may have to be cancelled and a player has been left in tears after vandals wrecked a carefully tended Bendigo cricket pitch.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.