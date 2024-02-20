'Slap in the face': vandals rip Maiden Gully cricket pitch 'to shreds'

Games may have to be cancelled and a player has been left in tears after vandals wrecked a carefully tended Bendigo cricket pitch.
Maiden Gully Marist Cricket Club vice president Rob Brown said his "gut dropped" when he arrived at the club on Sunday, February 18 to find mountain bike tyre marks and mud hurled "end-to-end" across the ground.
"There were some areas where the tyres had done a burnout and gone in four inches deep, two or three metres long," he said.
"[It] had just ripped the turf to shreds."
Mr Brown said police told him they believed the damage was likely done by two "mountain bikes that had been [modified] with whipper snipper motors".
The damage meant Mr Brown, a volunteer at the club, spent around eight hours fixing the turf on Sunday, February 18.
He still expected some future games would need to be cancelled.
"We were going to be hosting an all abilities semi-final ... but I really doubt that I'll be able to get that up now," he said.
The damage felt like a "slap in the face" and had lead to an emotional response from members at the club.
"One of the all ability players ... when they came out and they saw the pitch, he started crying," Mr Brown said.
Mr Brown said there had been an outpouring of support from the community after the vandalism.
Catherine McAuley College had offered to host upcoming games on their oval, he said.
"It is frustrating that it has been a member of the community who's done this, but at the same time it's been really encouraging that it's been the community who have rallied to try and help," Mr Brown said.
"Even people with no connection to the club ... they are getting in contact with me and offering support."
Maiden Gully Marist Cricket Club runs 14 junior cricket teams, six senior teams and three all abilities teams.
Victoria Police confirmed they were investigating the incident.
