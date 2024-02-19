Bendigo Advertiser
Updated

Calder crash: man in critical condition day after ute came off road

Tom O'Callaghan
Jonathon Magrath
By Tom O'Callaghan, and Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 20 2024 - 10:20am, first published February 19 2024 - 4:32pm
A 66-year--old man has been injured after the vehicle he was driving slammed into a tree. Picture is a file photo by Darren Howe
A 66-year--old man has been injured after the vehicle he was driving slammed into a tree. Picture is a file photo by Darren Howe

UPDATE, 10am: A man injured in a crash on the Calder Highway remains in a critical condition, the morning after.

