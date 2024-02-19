Calder crash: man in critical condition day after ute came off road

UPDATE, 10am: A man injured in a crash on the Calder Highway remains in a critical condition, the morning after.
The 66-year-old man was airlifted after the ute he was driving slammed into a tree.
He is being treated for upper body injuries.
Police say the man and a female passenger were travelling to Mildura when the crash unfolded.
The 29-year-old woman had minor injuries, Ambulance Victoria says.
The road was closed in both directions for some time before reopening.
UPDATE, TUESDAY 9.10am: More details have emerged on the crash in Leichardt on Monday, February 19.
Paramedics took a 20-year-old female passenger in the ute to Bendigo Hospital.
She had minor injuries.
The driver - a 66-year-old man - was airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition.
He had upper body injuries.
UPDATE, MONDAY 5.40pm: A man has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash north of Bendigo, just after 4pm.
The 66-year-old was driving a ute north on the Calder Highway at Leichardt when the crash occurred, Central Goldfields Highway Patrol Leading Senior Constable Anthony Pessalick said.
A 29-year-old woman was in the car but the police officer could not confirm any injuries.
Police believe the pair were travelling from Melbourne to Mildura when the driver fell asleep and drifted to the wrong side of the road.
The man woke up and moved the steering wheel, Constable Pessalick said. The driver appears to have got back to the right side of the road before slamming into a tree.
The Calder Highway is expected to remain closed for 45 minutes as emergency crews clear the scene.
UPDATE, 5.15pm: Paramedics are treating one person in a critical condition after a crash north of Bendigo.
They are the only patient paramedics are thought to be assisting.
An air ambulance appears to have landed near the site on the Calder Highway at Leichardt.
Traffic lanes in both directions are blocked as emergency crews deal with the incident.
VicRoads is suggesting motorists avoid the area by taking the Wimmera Highway and Bridgewater-Maldon Road.
People can also follow directions from emergency service officers near the scene. Until then, police are asking people to avoid the area.
UPDATE, 4.50pm: A crash on the Calder Highway has blocked traffic north of Bendigo.
An air ambulance is understood to be on the way to the site.
EARLIER: Emergency crews are on scene at a crash north of Bendigo.
They are helping to remove someone from a vehicle.
It is not clear if there have been any injuries or whether anyone was trapped.
The incident is unfolding on the Calder Highway at Leichardt, on the road to Bridgewater.
More to come.
