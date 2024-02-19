This troupe has found new ways to perform Hamlet in the age of TikTok

Audiences can expect fire-throwing, whip cracking and sword fighting in an upcoming show that makes Shakespeare's mammoth tragedy Hamlet attractive to modern theatre-goers.
"You don't need to be a lover of Shakespeare to enjoy this production. We've made it really accessible to everybody," owner of the production company Scott Middleton said.
Part of the revamp by Sheoak Productions includes cutting out more than two hours of Shakespeare's original text.
"Four hours is a long time. If you're a traditionalist and you love the language, it's great," Mr Middleton said.
"We're performing for schools, we're performing for a contemporary audience that's used to TikToks that are quite short and fast and to a point."
Mr Middleton edited the text himself, removing whole scenes, characters and subplots in a process he called "heartbreaking".
"You're cutting beautiful imagery and beautiful language, but it's not serving anything. It's still the full story of Hamlet, and the full journey. But because of the cutting, the story just rollicks along," he said.
Mr Middleton specialises in commedia dell'arte, a form of comedic theatre that relies on character archetypes, and which was popular during Shakespeare's time.
He hopes the physical aspects will help those who haven't had much exposure to Shakespeare to follow along.
"We've got a beautiful physicality that helps tell the story. So if you don't catch every word of text, you can see the story happening," Mr Middleton said.
He has kept his version of Hamlet in Denmark, but moved it forward a few centuries to 1939.
Set in the real-life Circus Belli at a time when the onset of war and the age of television were making circuses redundant, the play opens on the first show back after the death of the original ringmaster.
"The hierarchy of the circus lends itself to keeping quite a bit of the original. We've tried to honour the original text by just changing references. So rather than Denmark, it changes to Circus Belli," Mr Middleton said.
Mr Middleton's adaption has paid off, with the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority naming Sheoak's production of Hamlet one of the seven shows VCE students can base their end of year written examinations on.
"We've got students coming from Swan Hill, Echuca, Gisborne," Mr Middleton said.
"It's really important to us to make the arts available to students in regional areas."
Hamlet will be performed at the Garden for the Future from February 26 to March 2. Showtimes are 1pm and 7.30pm.
For tickets bookings, visit the Gotix website.
An earlier verson of this article had Scott Middleton as artistic director of the production. He is the owner of the production company.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.