Unclear when Omari restaurant will re-open after fire guts function centre

Restaurant owners say a blaze that gutted their botanic garden restaurant has destroyed months of hard work building a clientele for Omari Bendigo.
The six-month-old restaurant had been through a long start-up "journey", managing director Aaron Clay said.
"We are still quite unknown to a lot of residents and so we've still got quite a long way to go and this is just a wet blanket on the situation," he said.
"Hopefully we can reopen as soon as possible."
Fundraisers have started a GoFundMe for the people "who have put their heart and soul into Omari in Bendigo".
The restaurant was forced to close after fire ripped through the Bendigo Botanic Garden's building on Sunday morning.
Mr Clay said fellow Omari owner Jareth Richardson and the restaurant's 20 staff were all devastated by the news.
"Receiving a call like that first thing in the morning from our team, notifying us that they've come on site and found a fire, is not something that we wanted to wake up to," he said.
Mr Clay said the damage to Omari's function centre was still being assessed, but it was "significant" with the ceiling falling in and damage to the walls.
Omari leased the buildings from the City of Greater Bendigo, with the restaurant a central point of the botanic gardens' Garden for the Future.
Police are not treating the fire as suspicious.
The fire was likely caused by an electrical fault, City of Greater Bendigo's assets director Brian Westley said.
"We will work with [Omari] to identify how we can assist the business to get back up and running as soon as possible," he said.
Mr Westley said it was too early to estimate how much the damage would cost to fix.
Omari's owners believe the building was broken into the night after the fire,
"They accessed through a window which we had left open and they have stolen some goods that were contained in the restaurant," Mr Clay said.
"Unfortunately our security systems internally were destroyed in the blaze, and so we don't have any evidence of that either."
Mr Clay said the incident had been reported to the police. The Bendigo Advertiser was unable to confirm that on Monday, February 19.
