Strikers on track for VNL season opener

BENDIGO Strikers coach Tracey Brereton sees plenty of growth left in her championship squad as their Victorian Netball League debut edges closer.
While the Strikers finished 0-2 in their two weekend practice matches against rival club Hawks in Bendigo, Brereton was encouraged by the performances from her players in only their second and third hit-out together against VNL competition.
She insisted that while there were definite areas of their game that needed to improve, they could easily be remedied.
"We didn't win the two games, but we are really on the right track to where we want to be." Brereton said.
"The things that we need to fix are things that can be easily fixed.
"It's all there, we just have to put it all together.
"In the scheme of things, the losses (by about 10 goals each) were basically just a couple of goals per quarter.
"As I said to the girls, they should be proud of themselves because some of these teams have been together for years and the girls have played together in combos for a number of years now.
"These are experienced VNL players - multiple years - not just one here and there like a few of our girls.
"When you think of it that way, and we are only dropping a couple of goals per quarter, I just think of how much more growth we have got in us compared to teams that are fully established."
While reluctant to single out individuals, Brereton recognised the classy performances of midcourter Meg Williams and goaler Teal Hocking on the weekend.
The biggest positive was some increased court time for defender Imogen Sexton.
"They all turned some ball over in defence, but it was pleasing to get Immy out there for a couple of quarters in a row," she said.
"She's coming back from injury and is on a restricted load."
The Strikers were without star midcourter Chelsea Sartori, who was managed while dealing with a niggling injury.
The two losses to Hawks followed a stirring six-goal win the previous weekend over Boroondara Express in the new club's first official practice match.
Only awarded a VNL licence last August, Brereton, who was appointed in late September, said the run to round one had come quicker than anticipated.
"It's only three weeks to go and it's really exciting," she said.
"Our first game is against (Southern) Saints and they are an established team, but also have undergone a lot of changes this year as well.
"You don't really know what you are coming up against and then we have a bye, which is a bit frustrating, because we play the Gippsland Stars and they don't have a champs team, only a 23s.
"But it (the start of the season) has come along a bit quicker than I thought it would have.
"We've got through the majority of the stuff we've wanted to, so hopefully we'll be pretty much ready the time round one starts."
Meanwhile, the Strikers are expected to unveil their championship and 23-and-under captains for 2024 later this week.
