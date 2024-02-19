Strikers 23-and-unders hungry to keep improving

BENDIGO Strikers 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling said his squad has learned some tough lessons from a pair of practice match losses to rival VNL club Hawks on the weekend.
But he is just as adamant his young side is showing positive signs of growth ahead of the March 6 start to their first Victorian Netball League campaign.
The Strikers played two games against Hawks in Bendigo on the weekend - one on Saturday and the other on Sunday.
The Saturday contest was the pick of their two performances, with the Strikers able to match it with their more VNL experienced counterparts for the bulk of the game.
While the Strikers have not managed a win in their three practice matches, including the previous week at Red Energy Arena against Boroondara Express, Cowling can recognise the potential.
"It was a bit of a learning experience for the girls and maybe a bit of a shock to the system for some that this is the level we are going to be competing at," he said.
"But it was a really good learning experience.
"There are a lot of girls, who haven't played VNL before. They got a taste of it against the Express and then it went to another level against Hawks, who are a really strong club.
"The girls now know what they need to work on to move forward.
"As much as a loss can be deflating, it gives us an opportunity to grow as a group and there's much potential, which is exciting for us.
"I know the girls are keen to put it behind them, get back to training and work on the things that we identified over the weekend."
After they missed the previous weekend's clash against the Express, the Strikers welcomed back state representatives Harriett Gall and Mackenzie O'Dwyer to the line-up.
Both were strong contributors.
As she was against the Express, Shae Clifford was prominent throughout the midcourt and looks set for a big season at both VNL and BFNL level with Sandhurst.
Cowling was further encouraged by the efforts of his goalers Chloe Langley, Torie Skrijel and Mia McCrann-Peters after a nervy start the previous week.
"I thought there were parts where everybody stood up in patches, but our attack end really stood up," he said.
"I thought the first week our goalers were a bit nervous, but they shot exceptionally well.
"Chloe, in particular, really stepped up and was a really strong target.
"And Shae Clifford, in the midcourt, had a fantastic weekend as well. She just continues to grow at this level, which is awesome for her."
With McCrann-Peters joining Golden Square this season, all three goalers will be playing in the BFNL in 2024, with Skrijel again lining up for reigning premiers Gisborne and Langley representing her new club Kangaroo Flat.
The Strikers will have just four more training sessions ahead of their main season debut against the Southern Saints at the State Netball Centre.
Cowling said the squad would likely have one intra-club practice match in the lead up to their first game.
"We can't wait. After the last few weeks, it's becoming more and more real that we are actually getting to the starting line and we are going to represent Bendigo," he said.
"The Southern Saints will be tough - they were pretty strong at 19-and-under level last year and I'd assume a few of those girls will now be in 23s.
"I umpired them a few times last year and they were a pretty solid team.
"But I feel we will be ready."
