Brilliant rides from Sherwell and O'Brien at Sutton Grange Gravel

Get ready to mark the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's Sutton Grange Winery Uncorked Gravel in the calendar every year.
The inaugural race was a raging success, with the most important stakeholders - the riders - already in love with it.
Local star Courtney Sherwell won the elite women's race while the inform Mark O'Brien produced an excellent ride in the men's.
Race Director and B&DCC member Darren Casey was glowing in his praise of the event.
"It went better than we could have ever expected and is already a premier gravel racing event, which the prize money proves," Casey said.
"The Sutton Grange Winery is a superb venue, and gravel racing paired with wineries tends to do well anywhere, so it's going to be a brilliant marriage.
"In the field, there were some world-class gravel riders who race all over the globe, and they were shocked that a grassroots club put on this international calibre race."
Sherwell was dominant in her victory, with her gap at stages extending to four and a half minutes.
Her attack came early in the piece, bridging clear of the main pack on the technical section of the second of three laps.
She had to dig deep with the energy-sapping course as challenging as anything the star had ridden on.
"Courtney was absolutely stuffed when she crossed the line and said it was one of the hardest courses she has ridden," Casey said.
"It was a big confidence booster ahead of her trip to the home of gravel racing - America - next week."
After claiming one of the biggest victories of his career at the Melbourne to Warrnambool only a fortnight ago, Mark O'Brien backed it up on Sunday.
The former local - who lived with Casey during his university days - attacked from a group containing eventual runner-up Tali Lane-Welsh and experienced campaigner Adam Blazevic with 10km remaining.
By the 5km to go mark, his lead had extended to 20 seconds, and O'Brien could enjoy the ride, crossing the finish line solo in a similar fashion to his Melbourne to Warrnambool triumph.
Lane-Welsh finished 21 seconds in arrears.
"We were in the director's car with 10km to go, and you could see his experience come to the fore," Casey said of O'Brien.
"Once he got 20 seconds ahead to drag a rider of his quality back is rare."
Earlier, Australia gravel champion Connor Sens was lively setting the pace but can count himself unlikely after suffering a bad puncture.
Another local hopeful, Tasman Nankervis, was similarly misfortunate with his electrical system malfunctioning.
Nankervis still arguably put in the ride of the race, managing to finish fourth with only one gear.
Casey isn't satisfied with this being a one-and-done event.
He said plans are already in motion for next year's race to be even grander.
"We're going to build this bigger and better, and the aim is to combine it with the RADL GRAVEL to have them closer together," he said.
"I think our region lends itself to gravel riding because it's a bit quieter and safer on the main trails, and that's why I believe we produce so many good gravel riders.
"Gravel racing is exploding, and people can't ignore it anymore."
