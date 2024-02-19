Square flag defence intact but will face red-hot Goers in final

An incredible semi-final day in the Lisa Chesters Shield saw some ridiculous scorecards and records broken.
Golden Square was in ominous touch and will head into the grand final as firm favourites against a Bendigo side who just knocked off Sandhurst.
Bendigo is through to its first women's first XI grand final since the 2019-20 season after overcoming traditional powerhouse Sandhurst in the semi-final.
Batting first, the Goers were in trouble early at 2-26 after losing both openers cheaply, but first drop Ren Haeusler played the steady hand to bat the whole way through for 78 not out.
Maree Pearce took 2-43 off 5.0 as her side was tasked with chasing 192.
Zoe Ross (1-24 off 5.0) snared the big wicket of Pearce for seven as the Dragons struggled to get momentum through their innings.
Skipper Kate Shallard hit 89 not out, but the Goers were restrictive in their bowling efforts, and it proved fruitful, with the Dragons finishing 32 runs short of victory.
It was a weird, wonderful and everything-in-between day for Golden Square and White Hills.
How many games of cricket where both sides complete their allocated overs would not have a single wicket be taken by either team?
While that rare occurrence is one for the stats nerds, the main storyline was the partnership by Bulldogs stalwarts Tammy Norquay and Sarah Mannes.
The opening duo combined for a 287-run stand as the pair demolished the Demons attack in what might be the most remarkable performance ever in the Lisa Chesters Shield.
The duo were the first two players in league history to make centuries, with Mannes's 102 against Strathfieldsaye earlier in the season being well and truly eclipsed on Sunday.
Mannes belted 142 of 76 deliveries (not out), with 114 of those runs coming in boundaries (27 fours and one six).
Norquay was in a similar mood, hitting 121 off 81 not out with 19 boundaries and a six.
The Demons were never going to chase down the monster total, but Jessy Matthews (52 not out) and Bree Saffron (37 not out) can hold their heads high batting through the innings to post 0-100.
Square is aiming for back-to-back premierships.
Meanwhile, in the second XI, Maiden Gully Marist will face California Gully in the decider.
