Bendigo junior cricket weekend wrap, scores and photos

Strathfieldsaye's under-14s side had a massive day out against Bendigo United on Sunday, winning comfortably.
But the highlights came from a couple of brilliant individual performances, including bowler Zak Hope's incredible two-over spell that saw him snare five wickets in 12 balls (5-2).
Hamish Kelly led the batting effort for the Jets that saw them post 4-226, hitting a run a ball 52 retired not out before taking a wicket.
Elsewhere in the under-14A division, another Kelly was on song with the willow.
Strathdale-Maristians Orange number four Jaxon Kelly let loose on his White Hills opponents, smashing 66 not out of 43 balls.
His innings included six boundaries and a trio of sixes.
In the under-14B grade, Golden Square Blue batting duo Ayman Mostofa and William Donnelly were just as damaging.
Mostofa thrashed 51 retired not out from a mere 18 deliveries, hitting eight boundaries throughout the knock.
Donnelly finished 50 not out of 23 balls but went a couple better in the boundary count with ten.
It was also a good day for the bowlers in the under-14s with Kangaroo Flat's Hugh Smith (3-7 off 2.0), Eaglehawk's Ned Matthews (3-9 off 2.0) and Jack Hargreaves (3-5 off 5.0) all causing significant trouble for the batters.
Bowlers similarly dominated in the under-16s age group, with no side on day two, scoring above 140.
The best individual performers were Maiden Gully Marist's Samar Sharma (3-21 off 9.0) and Kangaroo Flat's Lachlan McKay (3-14 off 6.0).
That bowler domination was flipped in the under-12s with a trio of bats hitting impressive 40s.
Strathdale-Maristians Jesse Richardson had a superb day hitting 44 retired not out, and taking 2-9 off 1.3.
Maiden Gully Marist's Ryder Cavalier continued his good season, retiring on 43, while Golden Square's Logan Shatwell top scored in the age group this weekend, finishing not out on 48 before claiming 2-0 of 1.0.
