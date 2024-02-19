Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo junior cricket weekend wrap, scores and photos

NS
By Nathan Spicer
February 19 2024 - 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square under-14 bowler Yakira McKenzie in action against Bendigo on Sunday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Golden Square under-14 bowler Yakira McKenzie in action against Bendigo on Sunday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Strathfieldsaye's under-14s side had a massive day out against Bendigo United on Sunday, winning comfortably.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.