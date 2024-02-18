Spirit claim scalp of ladder-leading Fire for fifth win in a row

THE hot streak of the Bendigo Spirit has rolled on in the WNBL in Townsville.
The Spirit claimed the big scalp of ladder-leaders Townsville on Sunday, recording a brilliant 93-60 victory.
The win was the Spirit's fifth in a row and they are now part of a three-way tie with Sydney and Melbourne, all with 11-9 records and occupying third, fourth and fifth ahead of the final week of the season.
Decisively for the Spirit in their quest to break their playoff drought, they hold the head-to-head advantage over Melbourne should the two sides have matching final records.
Should the Spirit get to the post-season for the first time since 2014-15 they are going to do so in sparkling form.
Sunday's demolition of the defending champion Townsville was a consistent four-quarter performance.
The Spirit won all four quarters, including outscoring the Fire 49-23 across the third and fourth terms.
Captain Kelsey Griffin already had a double-double by midway through the third quarter before finishing with 21 points and 14 rebounds.
Alex Wilson also had a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Griffin and Wilson were among five players to score in double figures for the Spirit along with Alicia Froling (12 points), Mehryn Kraker (11) and Casey Samuels (11).
The Spirit shot 11-of-26 from three-point range, with Alex Wilson and Samuels both nailing three from beyond the arc.
Such was the defensive performance from the Spirit, Townsville's score of 60 was well below its season average of 80 heading into the match.
The Spirit restricted Townsville scoring machine Sami Whitcomb to just eight points, all of which were scored in the first half.
While the final margin was 33 points, Bendigo did lead by as many as 38 throughout the match.
The win was Bendigo's first over Townsville since December of 2022.
The Spirit close out their regular season at home next Saturday night against the Perth Lynx from 7.30pm.
