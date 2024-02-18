Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Dragon's last roar: Great Stupa's Lunar New Year festival comes to close

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated February 19 2024 - 7:07am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kara, Mathea and Amy with Year of the Dragon face paint. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Kara, Mathea and Amy with Year of the Dragon face paint. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

10 days of Lunar New Year festivities have come to an end at the Great Stupa in a crescendo of dancing lions, Chinese lanterns, and red calligraphy banners.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.