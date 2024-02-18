Dragon's last roar: Great Stupa's Lunar New Year festival comes to close

10 days of Lunar New Year festivities have come to an end at the Great Stupa in a crescendo of dancing lions, Chinese lanterns, and red calligraphy banners.
Bendigo Chinese Association members Blake Walden and Connor Clarke, wearing intricate blue and red lion heads, said filling the Stupa's peace park with their dancing-lions troupe reflected a rich local history.
"Bendigo has like a lot of Chinese history going back to the gold rush," Mr Walden said.
"So it is really important we represent that tradition that has held on from the past and keep it going."
Mr Walden said it was not just the continuation of tradition that had kept him, a nine year member of the association, putting the lion's head back on.
The "moment of joy from the crowd ... when you lift off in front of them or when you interact with them," was a rush, he said.
Lunar face painting, Tai Chi and lunar tote bag making activities were also spread throughout the Stupa to help guests embrace the Year of The Dragon on the festival's final day, February 18.
Melbourne calligrapher Zinnia Cheng also sat at the front of the Stupa, intricately inscribing Chinese characters on pieces of rectangular red paper.
"We call these Fortune Couplets," Ms Cheng said.
She said Chinese families had framed their doorways with the paper couplets for centuries, to usher in prosperity and luck in the new year.
"These ones are pushing for great achievement this Year of the Dragon," Ms Cheng said.
"This one says 'the dragon is flying high and far' ... and this one says, 'your house is going to be full off luck and happiness'."
Meanwhile, a group of Lunar New Year characters, dressed in traditional costume and ready to be photographed, waited for guests at the front of the Peace Park.
"Not many people get to perform and dress up like this ... I feel very lucky," Claudia Scott, from Scott's Mascot's and Costumes, said.
Ms Scott was draped with a rubber dragon which winked when she pulled a toggle inside the animal's head.
"Coming out here and celebrating Chinese New Year with the crowds and the quality of the costumes ... it has been very special," she said.
Lunar New Year is typically celebrated in China and other Asian countries and begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar.
