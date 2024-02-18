Runner-up finishes for Hawks, Bloods in AVSL action

EAGLEHAWK and South Bendigo have finished second in the premiership race of their respective divisions of Athletics Victoria's Shield League field and track action for the 2023-24 season.
The Hawks and Bloods went into Saturday's 12th and final round striving to overtake Diamond Valley and Athletics Chilwell on the premier and division two ladders.
It was not to be on a day where 105 athletes competed at Athletics Bendigo's home in Flora Hill's Retreat Road.
A team of 60 represented Eaglehawk, which was one of the club's biggest turn-outs of the season.
The Borough scored 48,685 points to be second as the ladder-leading Diamond Valley racked up the best score of 53,111 and 10 points.
Box Hill was third overall on 41,330, but its tally of eight points was doubled through the Powerplay.
Top three clubs in premier division were Diamond Valley, 125 points; Eaglehawk, 121; and Essendon, 82.
In division two it was Chilwell which reigned supreme.
The AC line-up started the day a point clear of South Bendigo, but by the end was seven clear.
Chilwell scored nine points in Saturday's finale as the Bloods were on three.
Season scores of 107 and 100 meant both clubs earned promotion to premier division.
Bendigo Harriers drops back to division three for next season.
In division five, Bendigo University ended its run in fifth place.
Uni was overtaken by South Melbourne, which earned 18 points through the Powerplay on Saturday.
Top clubs in division five were Old Scotch, Whittlesea and South Coast.
Highs from Saturday's action in Bendigo were record-breaking runs by Eaglehawk clubmates Jasmin Hurst and Cooper Richardson.
A time of 23.70 by Richardson in the 200m set a Bendigo under-15s record.
In the non-scoring 100m, Hurst ran heat one in 13.70 to break the record for Bendigo's 30-plus class.
Great seasons by Eaglehawk's Dave Chisholm and South Bendigo's Mia Schodde were capped by being in the top 20 of the Most Valuable Athlete standings for the 12th round.
The consistent Chisholm scored 1353 points to be 15th as Schodde was next best on 1352.
Others to feature highly in the MVA standings in the final round were South Bendigo's Rhys Hansen, 1279, and Carol Coad, 1192; and Eaglehawk's Daniel Chisholm, 1254; William Beaton, 1229; Lincoln Norris, 1211; Fletch Watchman, 1183; Catherine Monahan, 1174; Cameron Greenwood, 1172; and Isabella Noonan, 1161.
Athletics Bendigo will be well represented at this weekend's start to Athletics Victoria's state field and track titles.
Action begins at 5.30pm on Friday at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
Bendigo's season is not done as a meet will be run next Saturday from 1.30pm at the Flora Hill complex.
Events to be run include sprint hurdles, 1500m or 3000m walk, 100m, 400m, mile, 3000m, medley relay, javelin, shot put, pole vault, and triple jump.
