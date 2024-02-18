Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Runner-up finishes for Hawks, Bloods in AVSL action

By Nathan Dole
February 18 2024 - 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk's Josh Richardson hurls the discus at Saturday's Bendigo athletics meet. Picture by Luke West
Eaglehawk's Josh Richardson hurls the discus at Saturday's Bendigo athletics meet. Picture by Luke West

EAGLEHAWK and South Bendigo have finished second in the premiership race of their respective divisions of Athletics Victoria's Shield League field and track action for the 2023-24 season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.