Bendigo Bowls final round wrap: Moama make it 12 straight wins

The Bendigo Bowls regular season is done and dusted for another year, and our attention now turns to finals.
In the Premier League, all four games were dead rubbers, and there were no changes to ladder positions in the final round.
However, that didn't mean there wasn't anything to play for, with the four finalists keen to head into the post-season full of confidence.
The pre-season flag favourites end the home and away campaign as minor premiers.
They didn't always look like premiership favourites, losing their first two matches of the season.
But from that point, the Steamers have been in ominous touch, not losing another game, and are currently on a 12-match winning streak.
That streak continued against Flat on Saturday, who, after looking so good pre-Christmas, finished the 2023-24 season having dropped their last four games.
The 92-58 victory saw three of the four rinks go the Steamer's way, with Malcolm McLean's 20-14 win against Cameron Keenan the only success for Flat.
In the battle of arguably the two best skippers in Bendigo bowls, Alex Marshall proved too strong for Bradley Marron, triumphing 23-12.
Who would want to face Bendigo East this finals series?
The Magpies are flying and could be considered favourites for their elimination final with South Bendigo despite finishing below them.
They continued their impressive form on Saturday, defeating a brave Eaglehawk 84-73.
Inglewood's disastrous season ended with a 101-61 defeat to South Bendigo.
The Woodies have done it tough in 2023-24, going winless, and will likely be relegated with Marong, Castlemaine and Strathfieldsaye all vying for Division One premiership glory.
Golden Square put up a strong resistance but was no match for Bendigo, falling 93-77.
The Royals' premiership defence has been impressive and they've earned a double chance.
On a big day for the club and Ian Ross - who was inducted as a Royals legend on Saturday night - three rinks were successful in bringing home the points.
PREMIER LEAGUE:
Moama 92 def Kangaroo Flat 58
Travis Kelly 26 def Gregory Podesta 14, Cameron Keenan 14 It Malcolm McLean 20, Kevin Anderson 29 def Paul Moller 12, Alex Marshall 23 def Bradley Marron 12
Bendigo East 84 def Eaglehawk 73
Marc Smith 23 def Wade Roberts 16, Paul Vlaeminck 22 def Simon Carter 15, James McGillivray 15 dr Tony Ellis 15, Darren Burgess 24 It Phillip Godkin 27
South Bendigo 101 def Inglewood 61
Daryl Rowley 23 def Geoffrey Wilson 20, Brad Holland 23 def Lindsay Kelly 15, Liam Crapper 38 def Ian Chamberlain 7, Beau Traill 17 It John Jackman 19
Golden Square 77 It Bendigo 93
Scott Finch 22 It Mitchell Hocking 26, Gary Beckham 21 It Luke Hoskin 23, Dale Jackson 15 It Tim Arnold 29, Andrew Brown 19 def Ian Ross 15
LADDER:
1 - Moama 196, +262
2 - Bendigo 187, +239
3 - South Bendigo 155, +120
4 - Bendigo East 147, +49
5 - Kangaroo Flat 114, -19
6 - Eaglehawk 97, -83
7 - Golden Square 91, -95
8 - Inglewood 21, -473
WEEK 1 FINALS FIXTURE:
Elimination Final - South Bendigo vs Bendigo East
Qualifying Final - Moama vs Bendigo
DIVISION 1:
Kangaroo Flat 92 def North Bendigo 59, Eaglehawk 90 def Bendigo East 79, Marong 81 def White Hills 75, Castlemaine 75 def Strathfieldsaye 66
LADDER:
1 - Marong 170, +160
2 - Castlemaine 156, +69
3 - Strathfieldsaye 150, +76
4 - Kangaroo Flat 146, +33
5 - Bendigo East 118, +33
6 - North Bendigo 98, -166
7 - White Hills 86, -110
8 - Eaglehawk 84, -95
DIVISION 2:
Harcourt 73 It Kangaroo Flat 79, Bendigo East 72 It Strathfieldsaye 102, South Bendigo 85 def Marong 62, Golden Square 81 def Bendigo 75
DIVISION 3:
Kangaroo Flat 74 It Heathcote 85, Eaglehawk 80 It Serpentine 87, Castlemaine 74 It South Bendigo 85, Bendigo 76 It Golden Square 85
DIVISION 4:
Bendigo 93 def Bendigo East 71, Calivil 95 def Harcourt 52, White Hills 63 It Woodbury 98, Marong 72 def Dingee 59
DIVISION 5:
North Bendigo 66 It Campbell's Creek 81, Strathfieldsaye 88 def Kangaroo Flat 69, Woodbury 69 def South Bendigo 67, Bridgewater 82 def White Hills 60
DIVISION 6:
Heathcote 56 def Bendigo East 49, Kangaroo Flat 72 def Eaglehawk 49, Golden Square 56 def Marong 54, Castlemaine 65 def Inglewood 45
DIVISION 7:
Strathfieldsaye Maroon def Bendigo East, Kangaroo Flat 34 It Harcourt Gold 46, Strathfieldsaye Blue 44 def South Bendigo 30, Bridgewater 42 It Golden Square 45, Harcourt Blue 45 def Campbell's Creek 34
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.