Hat-trick for Benbow; back-to-back tons for Thomas in EVCA

A SECOND-consecutive century to Sedgwick's Greg Thomas and hat-trick to Emu Creek's Ash Benbow highlighted Saturday's start to round 11 in the Emu Valley Cricket Association season.
Thomas made it back-to-back tons with his innings of 112 against California Gully at California Gully Oval.
The Rams' opener's 112 followed his knock of 109 n.o. against West Bendigo the previous round.
In what's a pivotal battle between sixth and seventh on the ladder with both teams eight points (less than one game) outside the top four, the Rams posted 7-263 declared batting first.
The Rams' innings featured a superb opening stand of 170 between Thomas and Bailey Ilsley.
Ilsley's outstanding season for the Rams continued with 92 off 151 balls.
Ilsley - who was leading the Addy EVCA MVP heading into round 11 - struck 13 boundaries and one six.
The Cobras didn't take their first wicket until the 52nd over when Thomas was caught by Aidan White off Jesse Trenfield (1-40).
Thomas' 112 came off 140 balls with 17 boundaries and he now has 364 runs for the season at an average of 52.0.
The Rams closed their innings in the 61st over.
Luke Hickman (3-51) and Brad Webster (2-36) were multiple wicket-takers for the Cobras, who had 11 overs to bat before stumps.
Openers Kai O'Hehir (13 n.o.) and Jaidyn Taylor (14 n.o.) safely negotiated the tricky period late in the day, with the Cobras closing at 0-32.
Emu Creek's Ash Benbow joined the EVCA's hat-trick club against Axe Creek.
After being sent in the Cowboys were dismissed for 149 at JG Edwards Oval.
Left-arm medium-pacer Benbow was crucial in wrapping up the innings late in the day with his hat-trick.
Off the fourth, fifth and sixth deliveries of the 66th over of the innings Benbow dismissed Cowboys' captain Ash Dixon (57), Blake Hodgkiss (0) and Mitchell Lawrence (0) with the score on 133.
Dixon was caught by Darren Clutton, while both Hodgskiss and Lawrence - who has recently returned from representing Victoria at the National Cricket Inclusion Champions - were both trapped lbw.
Benbow ended the day with 3-15 off 10 overs, while Riley Gow (2-19) and left-armer Clutton (2-24) took two wickets apiece.
Emu Creek opening bowler Brett Russell dried the runs up during his spell. Russell's seven overs included six maidens and cost just one run.
Skipper Dixon battled valiantly for the Cowboys, facing 197 balls and striking 10 boundaries in his 57.
Middle-order batsman Neville Clark also put a high price on his wicket, facing 114 balls for 32.
The Emus had one over to face before stumps bowled by Dixon and it certainly wasn't dull.
Opening batsman Clutton (8) hit two boundaries, but was also dismissed on the second-last ball of the day, caught by Dylan Lee as the Emus went to stumps at 1-8.
Three United batsmen scored half-centuries in an attacking Tigers' innings against West Bendigo at Ewing Park.
Invited to bat first the Tigers cracked 5-279 declared off just 57 overs.
Openers Zac Makeham (68), stand-in captain Mac Whittle (64) and No.3 Jayde Mullane (65) all made half-centuries for the Tigers, who throughout their quickfire innings whacked 35 boundaries and seven sixes.
Whittle cracked four of those sixes with his 64 coming off just 47 balls.
The Tigers' innings featured a 94-run opening stand between Makeham and Whittle.
Makeham and Mullane then added 107 for the second wicket.
The Redbacks used eight bowlers in an attempt to slow up the Tigers, with captain Tarran Kilcullen (2-55) and Travis O'Connell (2-48) picking up two wickets each.
The Redbacks are under the pump early in their run-chase at 3-38.
Among the batsmen out are last round century-maker O'Connell (6), who was caught by Tyler James off Joe Hartney (1-17).
The only division one side that won the toss and elected to bat on Saturday, Marong made 191 against Spring Gully at home.
There were plenty of starts in the Panthers' innings, but no player was able to go on and cash in.
Eight Marong players reached double figures, with opener Brennan Walters' 32 the top score.
The Panthers had been 8-147, but were able to grind out another 44 runs for their last two wickets thanks to Tom Wilson (28), James Falvey (15) and Reuben Cameron (2 n.o.).
Spring Gully co-captain Nick Skeen's consistent season with the ball continued.
Skeen's 3-44 off 13.1 overs took his season tally to 27 wickets, while Jesse Marciano's 2-42 off 19 overs included the key scalp of Marong's David Blume (10), who was stumped by Rhys Webb.
