Hadden's big night out in return to Tom Flood Sports Centre

NATE Hadden marked a brilliant return to track cycling in Bendigo last Thursday night.
The teen dominated his first hit-out of the 2023-24 season run by Bendigo and District Cycling Club at Tom Flood Sports Centre.
After starting from scratch, Hadden powered to a big victory in the Giant Bendigo Wheelrace (2000m).
The backmarkers dominated as Hadden was well clear at the line from multiple wheelrace winner Bryce Nicholls (10m) and Zaren Fong-Sutton (20m).
Another rider on the comeback to the track, Curtis Harrison worked hard from the 50m mark to be fourth.
Austral Wheelrace winner of 1984 and one of Bendigo's best cyclists through the 80s, Terry Schintler presented the Giant Bendigo awards.
In a brilliant track career, Schintler marked nine starts in the Bendigo International Madison, was long-time secretary of the Bendigo DCC and to this day a keen supporter of the sport.
A big night for Hadden included victory in the A-grade 12-lap motor pace.
The night's racing was capped by the 20-lap Profound Civil Construction fastest scratch race in which there is a $1000 prize pool to be won by season's end.
It was training partners Harrison and Hadden who went one-two in a time of 10:16:22 as Toby McCaig was third.
Senior racing began with the DCK Real Estate-backed Crystal Classic women's wheelrace.
Amber Kelly started well from the 160m mark and would not be caught in the 1000m showdown.
It was a superb win by Kelly who earned the Bendigo MG female rider of the night award.
Runner-up in this Crystal Classic heat was Leshae Maddern (100m) from Maddie Douglas (110) and Hope Harnetty (40m).
The B-grade motor pace of B-grade 10 laps was taken out by Daniel Nicholls.
Honours in the B-grade 12-lap scratch went to Marcus Baldwin.
There were some superb races across the junior program.
One of the club's rising stars in Sebastian Freer was in hot form in the under 15-17 class.
Freer sprinted to victory in the 1200m wheelrace, seven-lap scratch race for A-grade, and also took out the A-grade elimination.
In the under 11-13 class it was George Kornmann who won the wheelrace off the 100m mark from Marcus Leske (130m) and Massimo Gill (80m).
Other winners across the night were Marcus Leske, Ollie Lorraine and Arie Riley.
Highlight of this Thursday night's track racing will be the Caps Cup (3000m) in honour of the late David Capuano.
The event is one of the most prestigious on the club's calendar.
Juniors will contest the Colin Fitzgerald Wheelraces, which have been sponsored by the 1980 Moscow Olympic representative for many years.
Racing on Thursday at the Barnard Street track starts at 6.30pm.
It's free entry for spectators.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.