Station One adds Marong Cup to haul of country trophies

By Luke West
Updated February 18 2024 - 1:32pm, first published February 17 2024 - 6:07pm
Station One (on the inside) wins the Bendigo Ford Marong Cup ahead of Think 'N' Fly at Bendigo on Saturday. Picture by Ross Holburt, Racing Photos
STATION One has claimed yet another country cup, saluting in Saturday's $30,000 Bendigo Ford Marong Cup (2200m) at the Bendigo Jockey Club.

