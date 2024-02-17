Station One adds Marong Cup to haul of country trophies

STATION One has claimed yet another country cup, saluting in Saturday's $30,000 Bendigo Ford Marong Cup (2200m) at the Bendigo Jockey Club.
Trained by Liam Howley at Macedon Lodge, Saturday's victory was the fifth country cup of five-year-old gelding Station One's career.
It was a win labelled the best of top weight Station One's career by Howley.
Ridden by stable apprentice Danica Munro, Station One ($7.50) held off Think 'N' Fly ($7) in a thrilling finish by 0.1 lengths to claim victory.
"I think that's the best win he's had so far," Howley said.
"I went in confident with him because he's in a really rich vein of form, but he really didn't have any right to win it today... he was up against it in the weights and a firm track.
"All the negatives that we've faced with him along the way just defied logic today.
"He came out breathing fire and you could just tell from the outset that he meant business.
"His first couple of sections were slick, but Danica did well to bring him back, balance him up and we had a game plan for the second half of the race, which panned out really well.
"At the top of the straight I wouldn't say I thought he was home, but I knew it was going to take a good run to beat him because he's very tough."
Station One was allocated the top weight of 62kg, but carried 58kg with Munro's 4kg apprentice claim.
Station One's career wins now includes victories in the 2024 Marong Cup, 2024 Woodend Cup a fortnight ago, Dunkeld Cup (2023), Traralgon Cup (2023) and Kyneton Cup (2022).
Station One has now had eight starts this preparation for four wins - all country cups - and three third placings.
Jockey Munro also guided Station One to his Woodend Cup victory in his previous start two weeks earlier.
While it was Station One and Think 'N' Fly that fought out the finish to the Marong Cup, Hot Suspect ($6.50) rounded out the placings in third.
Favourite The Cunning Fox ($2.10) finished fourth, while Hallowed Ruby ($91), trained by Bendigo's Danny Curran, finished 8th in the field of nine.
Following Saturday's success, Howley will now weigh up the next move for Station One, which could potentially be a tilt at the Wangaratta Cup on March 2.
"I quite like keeping him fresh and dropping him back a trip, but it's probably time to raise the bar a bit with him," Howley said.
"Something like the Wangaratta Cup or even a Pakenham Cup might be a go for him.
"He has been in work a long time. His primary goal this preparation was the Kyneton Cup (3rd on November 8) and after coming out of that it just didn't feel like he was there quite yet, so we decided to keep chipping away and keep him going because he was feeling good.
"Low and behold he's now got four country cups this preparation and ran third in three others and is still going strong. We'll just see where he's at over the next few days and then go from there."
Saturday's Marong Cup day winners:
Race 1 - Ameena.
Race 2 - Morning Darling.
Race 3 - Might Just Happen.
Race 4 - Murray Factor.
Race 5 - Denirra.
Race 6 - Station One.
Race 7 - Villanaire.
Race 8 - Crown Harmonium.
