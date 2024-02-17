Bendigo Advertiser
Club devoted to community celebrates 70 years, farewells an era

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated February 18 2024 - 9:06am, first published 8:30am
Y women's club's final function, February 17 2024, at National Hotel Complex

A group of 53 women and two men marked the end of an era on Saturday when the "Bendigo Y Service Club - Women" held a 70th anniversary lunch, set to be the final event for the group.

