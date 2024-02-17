Club devoted to community celebrates 70 years, farewells an era

A group of 53 women and two men marked the end of an era on Saturday when the "Bendigo Y Service Club - Women" held a 70th anniversary lunch, set to be the final event for the group.
The Bendigo club's members were joined at the February 17 event by their counterparts from the Eaglehawk, Kangaroo Flat, Geelong and former Lansell clubs.
Set up to help build community services for Bendigo, the service club, which has dwindled to 11 active members, will close at the end of next month.
When life member Eva Chalmer joined 51 years ago her mother-in-law was president and formally admitted her to the club.
"They introduce you then do a candle-lighting ceremony," Ms Chalmer said. "It was one of the highlights for me."
Annual weekends away were another.
"They were a lot of fun", Ms Chalmer said.
"We stopped in bunkhouses, and there were different themes."
These included "pyjama party", Abba and "Come as a song name".
Also memorable were club events staged in the fictitious town of Bandiwollop, which often required dressing up and performing skits.
Another standout experience was attending conventions.
"I've got a vest at home with pictures of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge on it," Ms Chalmer said.
"I took my in-laws to the convention in Sydney about 20 years ago."
Then there is the friendship and support.
"The friendships are invaluable", the lifetime member said.
"If you get sick, someone's on the phone straight away ringing you up, [saying] 'Do you need help? Do you want food?'."
Michelle Janssen, who at 50 is its youngest member, was "born into" the club, she says.
"Both my mum and dad were members for 60 years.
"I've loved it, I've grown up knowing these women all my life so it's just lovely."
While its closure was sad, it was just the way of the world, she said.
Ms Chalmer agreed the development was "very sad".
"But we're not the only club getting short of numbers," she said.
The club was created in 1953 when 24 women who were married to members of the recently established Bendigo Y men's service club joined the YMCA's new international "Menettes movement".
(The name, Men-ettes, meaning "little women", wouldn't change until the early 2000s, a fact some local members still roll their eyes about.)
Back in its heyday the Young Men's Christian Association had eight clubs in Bendigo, and the Bendigo Menettes - one of four made up of women - had 50 to 60 members, who were raising money for a range of causes.
These included YMCA House, the Peter Krenz centre, school chaplaincy program Korus Connect and the Bendigo Youth Choir.
Donations over the years have also gone to the Smith Family, Bendigo Foodshare and a medical service transport car for patients.
One long-running fundraising activity was catering for the Spring Gully dances.
"For a number of years we did the supper," treasurer Jeannie Turbull said.
"We made slices, sandwiches and cakes and we'd come along about half past eight and set up the teapots and the tables.
"They went full pelt at the tables. You went home very tired."
In more recent times the club has run "movie mornings", raising a total of $35,000 from showing popular films like Eat, Pray, Love; and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.
Although it has given up its major fundraising activities of Christmas tree selling and the Easter book fair, the men's Bendigo Y Service Club is still going.
There are still women's Y Service clubs at Eaglehawk, Kangaroo Flat, Geelong and Ararat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.