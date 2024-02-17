Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Bendigo law firm Beck Legal celebrates 50-year anniversary

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated February 17 2024 - 3:11pm, first published 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Enzo Tomasiello

Bendigo law firm Beck Legal enjoyed an overdue celebration when it marked 50 years of operation at the Foundry Hotel Complex in Golden Square on Friday, February 16.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.