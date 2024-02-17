Bendigo law firm Beck Legal celebrates 50-year anniversary

Bendigo law firm Beck Legal enjoyed an overdue celebration when it marked 50 years of operation at the Foundry Hotel Complex in Golden Square on Friday, February 16.
The party had been delayed by COVID-19, its organisers said, and they were pleased to finally stage an anniversary.
The 'Through the Years'-themed event featured the recollections of a special guest speaker.
"Mr Beck" shared stories from the firm's conception in the Old Crown Hotel building and life as a lawyer in the 1970s.
The night also saw the recognition of long-standing team member Jenny Simmons (formerly Nancarrow), who has dedicated more than 45 years to the company.
Organisers were keen to recognise not only the firm's past but also its present and likely future, celebrating "technology and the evolution of the industry through the years", they said.
The party was attended by around 50 people, who turned out in formal attire befitting the milestone occasion.
