'Vulnerable' Bendigo teen fronts court for aggravated burglaries

A teenager charged with aggravated burglary was refused bail in the Bendigo Children's Court on Friday, February 16.
Magistrate Thieu Huynh said it gave him "great sadness" to refuse the application and revoke the teen's existing bail.
The court heard the 14-year-old, who appeared from the dock, had been arrested the night before with a balaclava in his pocket, and had other matters pending.
According to police, CCTV footage captured his "distinctive clothing" at at least five addresses where offences occurred, including at an APCO.
Some of the offences had occurred within a short space of time - in one instance, just 12 minutes apart.
The police had opposed the boy's release, arguing he should be kept in custody until all his legal matters were resolved.
Senior Constable Luke Moore gave evidence the teenager was "constantly going into people's homes and stealing motor vehicles" and said he thought it was only a matter of time before a physical confrontation occurred.
While the boy's bail required him to live with his mother under strict conditions, she was unable to prevent him leaving the house, and had been abusive to police trying to check on him, the senior constable said.
The teen was "just not abiding by the conditions" and his behaviour was "escalating", according to the police officer, who been dealing with him for a number of years.
"He's committing indictable offences while on bail and even escalating to home invasion," he said.
Challenged by defence lawyer Adele Palfreeman about evidence in the case, the senior constable said the evidence was strong and included mobile phone data.
Ms Palfreeman painted a picture of a vulnerable young person, who had several serious physical and mental health issues, and an NDIS support package.
Her client, who needed to be driven to court, had no prior convictions and was interested in finding work, she said.
A case manager and youth worker called as witnesses by the defence were part of a large team supporting the teenager, the court heard.
One testified that the boy had substance abuse issues and was using "juice" - GHB - and cannabis.
There were concerns about his state of nourishment, court heard.
Both witnesses said support for the boy had "dropped off" over the past month.
Asked whether further measures could be put in place to stop him offending, both support workers replied that it was up to the teenager.
While Ms Palfreeman proposed that judicial monitoring, or supervision by a magistrate, might be appropriate in her client's case, Mr Huynh noted that he had failed to appear at his last two court dates.
The magistrate assessed the case as "[not] weak by any measure".
Explaining his decision to refuse bail, Mr Huynh observed he was faced with a conundrum.
The teen's vulnerabilities and "extensive support" meant he met the exceptional circumstances test for bail, yet the risk of his reoffending was high, he said.
"It pains me to do this but the risk! It is just unacceptable," he said.
The teenager, who turns 15 soon, is due back in court later this month.
