Swifties pack Bendigo trains heading to first Eras Tour gigs

Bendigo Station was alive with glitter as Taylor Swift fans descended on Platform One ahead of the superstar's first Melbourne concert.
Fans paid homage to Swift's many eras with cowgirl boots, 'who's Taylor Swift anyway' shirts and bejewelled makeup on Friday, February 16.
"I'm dressed as Midnights," said Amelia Hosking, aged 12. "It's my second favourite album after Evermore."
Charlotte Zan, aged 20, wore a handmade jacket that references each of Taylor's albums.
Although she was lucky enough to get tickets in the pre-sales last year, Ms Zan didn't start making her jacket until last night.
"I couldn't decide what to wear." she said. "It had to be perfect."
The 1.26pm train to Southern Cross was busier than usual, with fans eager to get to Melbourne in time for the doors to open at 4pm.
The air was filled with excited chatter about friendship bracelets, how difficult it was to get tickets, and how much time one should risk on their phone for the two-hour trip, given the precious tickets are on the Ticketek app only.
A potentially damaged bridge threatened to derail the evening, but luckily the train was about to pass over it slowly after only a fifteen minute delay at Kyneton Station.
Melbourne is expecting crowds equivalent to three grand finals over the weekend and long lines have formed at the MCG.
The crowds are expected to be among the biggest of Swift's career.
Bendigo op shops have been busy in recent weeks as Swifties search for anything sparkly for outfits, while one couple has shared how a love for Taylor Swift's music helped spark a relationship. Some fans slept on Bendigo streets overnight in November to make sure they got tickets.
You can follow the Swift-mania live from this blog.
This story was updated at 5.15pm with more stories from the train trip to Melbourne.
