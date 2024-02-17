'Act of terror': farmers fed up with scalpless fox carcase dumping

Nerida Brown has lost count of the number of fox carcases dumped on her northern Victorian properties over the last decade, but estimates more than 100 bodies were left to rot on one of her farms in the last five years.
The beef cattle farmer runs a breeding and fattening operation with her husband, Alan, at Harston, and has two out blocks at Tatura and Toolamba West.
The pair believes they are being targeted by opportunistic hunters because of their nearby location to a fox bounty collection point about 10 kilometres away at Tatura.
The couples plight harks back to a similar issue in Maiden Gully in May 2023 when fox carcasses were dumped in bushland creating a horrible stench and biohazard for nearby residents.
The Browns have found piles of fox bodies with scalps removed strewn across the boundaries and fences on their property dating back as far as 2014.
In Victoria, people are given a $10 bounty reward for each fox scalp handed into Agriculture Victoria collection sites as a method to reduce the pests' population.
Under the scheme, authorities say carcases should be buried on the farm or collection site where it was hunted, as long as the burial does not adversely affect land, surface or groundwaters, air or cultural heritage.
"Finding fresh, scalped fox carcases is not a pretty sight, and Al finds more than me, but it's equally as disgusting when you find or smell fox carcases that are partially decomposed," Ms Brown said.
"It's an act of terror.
"We've found a minimum of 20 fox carcases and a majority of those are during the fox bounty season which runs from March through to October."
Foxes are declared as established pest animals in Victoria, while densities are often higher in urban areas, than they are in rural areas, because resources including food, water and shelter are often plentiful.
Ms Brown initially contacted Agriculture Victorian in May 2023 in an attempt to stop the dumpers, before she was told to contact the RSPCA if she thought the foxes had been inhumanely shot.
"After viewing the AgVic website, it mentioned we should report dumped carcases to the EPA and so I've spoken to them on more than one occasion," she said.
"They suggested the council or police, but the council themselves believe it's an EPA matter and EPA believe it's Agriculture Victoria and AgVic believes it's EPA's responsibility, so it's just frustrating."
According Agriculture Victoria, the EPA is responsible for investigating offences under the EPA Act 1970, along with enforcing relevant laws where rubbish dumping creates significant pollution or environmental impacts.
Ms Brown said he decision to contact Agriculture Victoria in the first instance was to urge changes to the bounty which would enforce hunters and shooters to properly dispose of fox carcases along with scalps.
"We want to the department to be responsible for monitoring these terms and conditions, and not something that people can just tick a declaration and confirm they disposed of the fox carcases correctly," she said.
"Foxes carry all kinds of diseases and hydatid is one of those shocking diseases which can actually be a threat to our own animals.
"It just needs to stop because when you find the carcases in our crops or irrigation drains, it's not fair we have to put up with it while someone is collecting $10 a scalp."
The pair said no adjoining neighbours had reported similar instances of dumped carcases, but Ms Brown suspected their property was targetted due to its proximity to the bounty collection location at Tatura.
"We have miles of boundary fencing," she said.
"Our suspicion is that it would have to be someone in the area."
Ms Brown said after the dead-end discussions with several government departments, she contacted Member for Euroa Annabelle Cleeland who raised the issue on her behalf with Agriculture Victoria.
"This situation at the Brown's properties have raised some serious concerns about how the fox bounty program is operated," Ms Cleeland said.
"While this program is an important pest control measure, questions remain over how it is being monitored and managed.
"I've raised these issues with the Agriculture Minister, calling for answers about the program, including how complaints are raised, how the policies are enforced, and what happens in the case of breaches of these policies.
An Agriculture Victoria spokesperson said the department was responsible for administering the Victorian Fox and Wild Dog Bounty.
It said fox bounty applicants must adhere to laws regarding the disposal of carcases.
'Every bounty participant is verbally asked whether they have complied with the terms and conditions and they must also sign a declaration," the spokesperson said.
'Where there is evidence that a participant has not met the terms and conditions of the bounty, Agriculture Victoria reserves the right to reject their bounty application.'
'Agriculture Victoria has contacted the landowners and we are committed to supporting them to work through a solution. Investigations into this case are ongoing.'
The spokesperson said the department was working with other agencies to find a solution to the illegal dumping of fox carcases " to ensure other landowners do not experience the same challenges into the future".
EPA has been contacted for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.