'Act of terror': farmers fed up with scalpless fox carcase dumping

By Bryce Eishold
Updated February 18 2024 - 10:26am, first published 10:00am
Some of the foxes dumped on the Brown's property. Picture supplied
Nerida Brown has lost count of the number of fox carcases dumped on her northern Victorian properties over the last decade, but estimates more than 100 bodies were left to rot on one of her farms in the last five years.

Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

