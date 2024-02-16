Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Preview

Hawks, Bloods eyeing off top spots in final round of AVSL

By Nathan Dole
February 16 2024 - 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 12th and final round of AVSL action for the season will be run at Bendigo on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
The 12th and final round of AVSL action for the season will be run at Bendigo on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

EAGLEHAWK and South Bendigo will fight to reclaim top spot and premiership glory in Saturday's 12th and final round of Athletics Victoria's Shield League field and track action.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.