Hawks, Bloods eyeing off top spots in final round of AVSL

EAGLEHAWK and South Bendigo will fight to reclaim top spot and premiership glory in Saturday's 12th and final round of Athletics Victoria's Shield League field and track action.
The Hawks and Bloods start the afternoon meet at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill within striking distance of top spot.
Eaglehawk will be fired up to overhaul a three-point lead held by Diamond Valley in the race to be premier division champions of the 2023-24 season.
South Bendigo is a point behind Athletics Chilwell on the division two ladder.
Although it faces relegation from division two, Bendigo Harriers has pride at stake as well as striving for personal bests across many events.
Bendigo University has scored 94 points, but is 12 adrift of third-placed South Coast in the division five standings.
Top three earn promotion.
The Bendigo leg of the round starts at 1.30pm and includes distance hurdles, 200m, 800m.
There will also be a non-scoring 100m dash and 1500m walk.
Athletics Bendigo is well-represented in the top 100 of the Most Valuable Athlete award.
Each round the three highest scores an athlete reaches and a relay are added to the club's tally.
Best in the MVA race are Eaglehawk's Dave Chisholm in fourth place on 14,098 points and South Bendigo's Joan Self on 13,483 to be sixth.
Others who have shone across the 11 rounds have been Eaglehawk's Daniel Chisholm, 10th on 13,446; South Bendigo's Carol Coad, 16th on 12,894; and the Hawks' Jorja Morrison, 20th on 12,473.
A tally of 11,919 has put Neil Shaw from Bendigo Harriers in 28th place, and South Bendigo young gun Rhys Hansen from Waaiai is 33rd on 11,562 points.
Also in the top 100 from Eaglehawk are Cameron Greenwood, 29th; Catherine Monahan, 34th; William Beaton, 38th; Cooper Richardson, 57th; Jessica Grigson, 67th; Isabella Noonan, 74th; Lewis McIntosh, 80th; Tim Sullivan, 92nd; and Terry Hicks, 94th.
It's also been a great season by South Bendigo clubmates Kai Norton and Mia Schodde, 65th and 77th; and Bendigo Harriers' Rebecca Soulsby, 89th.
The Bendigo round has also drawn athletes from Nunawading, Preston, Ringwood, and Shepparton.
Meanwhile, South Bendigo's shot put star Emma Berg achieved a mark of 16.54 metres to win the shot put challenge at Thursday night's Maurie Plant meet at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
It was another quality performance by the triple national women's open shot put champion as she prepares for another state and nationals campaign.
Runner-up in the Plant meet showdown of which the shot put carried bronze status on the World Athletics continental tour was Chile's Natalia Duco on 16.45.
Albury's Xylavene Beale hit 14.69 to be third.
Berg was among many of Australia's best to compete at the biggest field and track meet in the country this year.
