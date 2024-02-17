Hub, pub unite to run free bus trips to help Huntly residents 'connect'

Are you an elderly Huntly resident up for making new friends? Or a young parent looking for a park trip with the kids? Then this new service could be just the ticket.
A community group is striving to keep a growing outer suburb of Bendigo connected.
The Huntly Community Hub, incorporated in March 2023 as a neighbourhood house, was designed as a space for elderly residents to meet each other.
The group has grown and linked up with the Huntly Hotel, whose owner Peter Cook has offered the pub's courtesy bus for the hub to use.
"The initial bus trips are sort of targeting the elderly," Huntly Community Hub secretary Joy Drummond said.
"However, if we find that there's some mums with kids that are house bound during the day, we'll run a special bus trip just for them and take them into a park in town."
Huntly Hotel owner Peter Cook said he had seen the growth of the suburb in the past five years of owning the business.
"We've seen old Huntly and new Huntly, all the houses and the growth, and we talked to a lot of people in the pub and there is no reference point for people to connect," he said.
"We get a lot of people who are older who have moved to Huntly ... and they've left all their friends, all their contacts behind and they're wandering around going, well, what do we do next?"
Mr Cook said the hotel wanted to set up a Men's Shed, which could run in collaboration with the Huntly Community Hub.
"We'd identified from our customer base that there was a real need for that place for connection," he said.
"We have over 200 written registrations of interest."
Mr Cook said the hotel would supply the bus and catering for the community hub's monthly trips, free of charge.
Ms Drummond said the initiative was created in response to what residents told the hub they wanted, and there were opportunities to do more.
"The community needs to reach out to us and say, this is what we'd really like," she said.
"Part of our strategic plan is trying to connect Huntly a little bit better."
The first trip, to Hanging Rock, is planned for Monday, February 19 from 10am to 4pm.
To register, email admin@huntlycommunityhub.com.au.
