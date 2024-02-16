Confessions from a Swiftie making their concert outfit for the Eras Tour

ACM journalist Briannah Devlin writes of her obsession with Taylor Swift.
You might have seen videos doing the rounds of people dressing up for Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour.
Some have paid for custom replicas of concert ensembles, those from previous tours and music videos, and even things the pop star has previously performed in.
There have been customised pieces that pay tribute to albums or eras based on colours or aesthetics, and I love that designers have been able to showcase their skills and creativity.
Some have taken it upon themselves to make their looks, offering DIY tips online and uploading progress videos.
It's me, hi, I am one of those people and let me tell you, it has not been Swift.
See what I did there? Sorry, I couldn't help myself, but I can't promise it will not happen again.
Moving on from that.
The moment the tour was announced and began, I wanted to know and consume everything - the song list, dances, sets and outfits, because I thought an Australian leg was a long way off.
A bodysuit from the Midnights set caught my eye straight immediately (exhibit a below).
The moment I saw it, before Aussie tour dates were announced, I (optimistically) thought when (not if, WHEN) I get tickets, this was what I am going to create and wear.
Being my favourite album which has now won album of the year at the Grammys, I thought it seemed fitting.
I was one of the lucky ones to secure tickets for Sydney in one of the presales, so that end of the bargain was fulfilled.
As someone who likes to sew, is making a piece of clothing a risky and insane endeavour?
Considering I have never made clothing for myself and mainly do patchwork, perhaps it is.
I know I am not a seamstress, tailor or designer by any means, especially not Zuhair Murad. But I am ambitious and like a challenge. This is quite the challenge, and I know mine is not identical.
And do not be fooled - the photo you are seeing of my creation is not the very first attempt. That would be very impressive.
Thanks to a Spotlight employee who is a fellow Swiftie and found my fabric in the clearance bin for three dollars, she suggested buying cheap, stretchy fabric and making tests to see how the pattern sits.
Since I drafted the pattern from scratch and my fabric was a bargain, this was a brilliant idea.
So I have a bodysuit covered in magpies and uneven stitches, and one that was plain black and lined (like the one I am in the process of finishing), and both needed slight adjustments.
I also knew where to draw the line at risks.
Given it is my first time creating an outfit for myself, I knew I could not replicate heavy and excessive beading like those in the Zuhair Murad and Oscar de La Renta bodysuits in the Midnights set.
So I opted for sequins and minimal beading and I know the colours are not identical, but the essence is there.
Every moment I am not eating, sleeping, walking, or working, I am marking out lines, measuring, sewing sequins and beads, and even redoing sections I am not happy with.
It is by far the most bedazzled thing (or should I say Bejeweled?) I own and I still have a long way to go, but am very happy with how it is looking so far.
So fingers crossed I have my sanity intact when I finish it!
