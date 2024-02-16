Curran gives Hallowed Ruby her chance to sparkle

FOR Bendigo's Len Rodda, a Marong Cup win on Saturday would be the culmination of a nearly 40-year dream.
Rodda - one of the owners of the Danny Curran lightweight chance Hallowed Ruby - has been one of the staunchest supporters over the past four decades of the Marong Racing Club and its once a year meeting, which serves as an annual fundraiser for Bendigo's Catholic schools.
He considers having a runner in the $30,000 Marong Cup (2200m) for the first time a major thrill, albeit they are saddling up a true long-shot.
When it comes to his long involvement with the Marong Racing Club, Rodda wears his heart on his sleeve.
"In 1982, my eldest daughter went to St Therese's to school and then, in 1984, I was co-opted to be the St Therese's representative on the Marong Racing Club Committee," he said.
"Twenty-five years later, my kids had obviously all moved on, but I was still there on the committee.
"I always had an ambition, that A, I'd like to have a horse run in the cup, and B, I'd like to win it of course.
"This horse is long odds, but we know that she will stay and we know that she will get the distance - whether we are quite good enough, time will tell.
"We've only had her for six months, but we're hopeful she will run a good race.
"It's her home track now and it's her first run on her home track, so we're hopeful she will put on a nice show."
Rodda likely won't rest easy until race day morning.
He came close to having a runner in the cup once before, only to be denied in the lead-up to the weekend.
"We had a horse called Edge of the Square, who was trained by Rod Symons (at Bendigo). He was all ready to go, but went sore in the week leading up to the cup," he said.
"We were bitterly disappointed.
"That was more than 10 years ago, but since then, I haven't managed to have a runner. Mind you, I haven't had too many horses, or more importantly, not too many stayers.
"This one is a genuine stayer and the trainer Danny Curran and his wife are in the ownership with a couple of other friends of his.
"There's about six or eight of us in it, so we're looking forward to having a good day."
While not in the cup itself, Rodda has not been without success on the day.
He was one of the owners of the Curran-trained Welcome Stryker, who went back-to-back over the mile on Marong Cup day in 2018 and '19, and won five of 55 starts overall.
Lining up for her sixth start this preparation, headlined by a 2025m win at Mornington, on New Year's Day, Curran is adamant he has Hallowed Ruby ready for a tough staying test.
The query is whether she has the class to match it with the likes of the topweight Station One, who is gunning for his fourth country cup win this preparation and fifth overall for his trainer Liam Howley, and The Cunning Fox, who chased Station One home hard a fortnight ago in the Woodend Cup at Kyneton.
Then there is the Paul Preusker-trained pair Fearentless and Hot Suspect, both last start winners, the former in city class at Moonee Valley in late December.
"We'll be at long odds, no doubt, but we are going to have a bit of fun anyway," said Curran, who was prepared to write off a last start failure at Benalla.
"Last week, there was something wrong under the saddle and she just didn't stretch out.
"But two runs ago, she was very good and ran third at Cranbourne. She should have almost won.
"She is running well enough to be competitive if everything goes right.
"I'll be interested to see how she compares to the ones at the top. That's always a challenge, but they're all there to be beaten.
"Station One's obviously got the score on the board of late, but he's got a lot of weight, even with the claim.
"But if we're not good enough, we're not good enough."
Hallowed Ruby, who arrived at Curran's Bendigo stable following varying-length stints with Clayton Douglas, Max Hinton and Pat Carey - the latter only briefly, but long enough for her to score her maiden win at Geelong in June last year - has settled in nicely at her new surrounds.
The Marong Cup was identified early as a target, in no small part due to Rodda's involvement as an owner.
"As soon as I knew I had a staying horse I wanted to run in this race," said Curran, who finished third in the cup in 2022 with Davelliom, a 100-1 chance.
"It's probably a stronger race than it has been in some years.
"At the same time, if you think your horse is progressive, it's a race she should be able to be competitive in.
"So, we've plotted a course to get here and we are in the race.
"This will tell us a lot about how good she is and where she can go from here.
"It's a great thrill for Len. He's looking forward to it and so are the other owners and then we're having a nice dinner at the Malayan Orchid afterwards.
"Let's hope we have a cup to put on the table."
Asked what separated the Marong Cup from other country cup days, Rodda was quick to reply - family.
"All the Catholic primary schools enter a team in the relay down the straight, and it's parents, students and teachers involved in that relay," he said.
"So, you have kids going along wanting to see their parents or teachers run, or be involved themselves. It draws the families along - that's the prime thing.
"And of course the funds raised on the day go to the eight primary Catholic schools around Bendigo to help run their programs.
"It's a great cause and it's put in a lot of money over the years.
"And it's always been well supported by the Bendigo trainers and others."
Rodda will be hoping the only Bendigo trainer in the race can go home a winner, after tipping Hallowed Ruby to give a good account of herself in the feature event.
"She galloped very satisfactorily on Tuesday. We didn't give her a gut-buster, but she came home very nicely at the end," he said.
"I think she's looking forward to getting out on her home track and showing what she can do.
"Hopefully she finds a few lengths on that basis, but she's a chance."
