Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Curran gives Hallowed Ruby her chance to sparkle

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 16 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo trainer Danny Curran will saddle up the five-year-old mare Hallowed Ruby in the $30,000 Marong Cup at Bendigo on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo trainer Danny Curran will saddle up the five-year-old mare Hallowed Ruby in the $30,000 Marong Cup at Bendigo on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

FOR Bendigo's Len Rodda, a Marong Cup win on Saturday would be the culmination of a nearly 40-year dream.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.