Liam Howley's country cups king chasing more glory

MACEDON Lodge trainer Liam Howley says his iron horse Station One is in great shape in his bid to land a fourth country cup win this preparation at Bendigo on Saturday.
The five-year-old gelding - to be ridden by stable apprentice Danica Munro - will chase victory in the $30,000 Marong Cup (2200m).
His tilt will come 14 days after his tough front-running win in the $30,000 Woodend Cup at Kyneton in what was his seventh run this preparation.
All seven starts have been in country cups races for an astonishing three wins, including Dunkeld and Traralgon, and three placings.
It's an outstanding record, even more so when you consider his 'grand final' this preparation was meant to have been more than three months ago in the $125,000 Kyneton Cup, in which he finished a brave third behind Harmysian and Red Sun Sensation.
Howley says all the convincing he required to push Station One on to the Marong Cup had come from the son of Toronado himself.
"We're in good nick - I'm happy with him," he said.
"We're obviously always knocking on the door of the spelling paddock at this stage of the prep, but I can't see a fault with him, so I'm happy to be running.
"The Cunning Fox is the danger - he was hitting the line strongly the other day (at Kyneton).
"I've pretty much held him back below the 2000m this prep and I'm at a point now where I am keen to give him his chance at that next stage.
"It may dictate what happens next, but condition-wise he's just kept getting better and better the further the prep's gone.
"Spacing his runs and giving him a bit of a freshen up after the Woodford Cup, it's all just worked for him.
"The owners have asked, 'when are we are going to the paddock', and I'm saying, 'I really don't know'.
"He's not telling me he wants to go to the paddock at the minute, so we'll keep tacking on."
If any further vindication was needed, it came via the weights, with Station One, who is chasing his fifth country cup win overall, allocated the top weight of 62kg, which will drop to 58 with Munro's 4kg claim.
"In my initial calculation, I thought he'd get 64 and at 60 he'd be up against it," Howley said.
"We carried 60 in the Woodend Cup and I thought that's enough, but the extra two kilos makes a big difference and puts him right in it.
"That was probably the swinging vote for me in terms of whether do we run or not.
"I'm happy to give him his chance."
Howley and Station One will be chasing their respective third and second cup wins on the Bendigo track.
Station One, with Howley in tow, claimed the 2022 Kyneton Cup, while the dual Group 1-winning trainer landed last year's Elmore Cup with Bainbridge.
The latter just happened to be 23-year-old Munro's first ever win in the saddle in only her second race ride.
Her Woodend Cup win on Station One was her third career win.
Howley would dearly love to get his hands on some more silverware at Bendigo.
"I do love winning a cup at Bendigo - mind you I like winning a cup anywhere," he said.
"I like the track and I like running horses there and we all like winning cups.
"You never get tired of that, so we'll see how we go.
"He's a lovely horse and he really has just kept getting better and better.
"His grand final was the Kyneton Cup, but I look at him now compared to what he is now, his coat was nowhere near what it is now and he still went enormous.
"He doesn't take a lot of work between runs, but he just keeps putting in when it counts."
Howley's other runner on the Marong Cup day program Steal The Sun (race 3) will be aiming to go one better after finishing second first-up over 1300m at Bendigo last Sunday.
It would be an overdue breakthrough for the still-maturing, but obviously talented four-year-old mare, who has finished second three times in her five career starts.
Howley has a big opinion of the daughter of Fighting Sun, who will be ridden by Mitch Aitken.
"She's a beautiful filly, but she is just her own worst enemy," he said.
"She just continues to throw away the first few 150 metres of a race, whether it's at the barriers or elsewhere.
"Last Sunday she came out of the gates well, but threw her head in the air, crossed her legs and lost her stride and never got it back.
"The winner ran down the outside and we were fighting on the fence. She just hasn't quite put it all together yet.
"When she does, I think she is probably Listed class or better, but she is just her own worst enemy.
"There was a couple of starts last prep when I thought she should have just won.
"I thought on the quick back-up at Bendigo, with no work, we could almost try and trick her into it."
