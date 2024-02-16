Bendigo Advertiser
Liam Howley's country cups king chasing more glory

By Kieran Iles
February 16 2024 - 12:10pm
Danica Munro returns to the mounting yard at Kyneton on Station One following their Woodend Cup win on February 3. The pair will target another country cup victory on Saturday at Bendigo in the $30,000 Marong Cup. Picture by Rodd Holburt/Racing Photos
MACEDON Lodge trainer Liam Howley says his iron horse Station One is in great shape in his bid to land a fourth country cup win this preparation at Bendigo on Saturday.

