Sorel Rising set for long-awaited return from injury at Flemington

FOLLOWING a subdued start to the calendar year for his stable, the anticipation is building for Bendigo trainer Brent Stanley as Sorel Rising makes his long-awaited return to racing at Flemington on Saturday.
The classy four-year-old - to be ridden by French jockey Mickaelle Michel - will line up in the $130,000 York Trophy (1400m) among a big field of 16 gallopers.
It will be the son of Russian Revolution's first start since his eighth placing in the Listed Bendigo Guineas (1400m) on Golden Mile day last April.
That performance followed a pair of dominant wins at Morphettville and on his home track at Bendigo, which bookended a second at Sandown, ensuring he started as one of the Guineas favourites.
Sorel Rising was later diagnosed with a tendon injury, with Stanley forced to play the waiting game with the talented galloper until recent months.
The gelding reassured his Group 2-winning trainer he was ready to go with a second in a jump-out at Bendigo last month and a trial win at Echuca two weeks ago.
Stanley is happy to see him back at the races.
"He's come back well. He had a long time off with that tendon injury, but he's worked up and trialled good," he said.
"Barrier one with no weight on his back, up in grade was always the plan and on a nice big track like Flemington.
"He should be back in behind them having a soft run and hopefully hitting the line with plenty of improvement in him.
"He's matured a lot and gotten a lot bigger and stronger.
"We're looking for a good prep with the Golden Mile being his main aim."
Stanley has always had a nice opinion of Sorel Rising - a $50,000 Melbourne Premier yearling purchase - and would dearly love to have a crack at the $200,000 feature in April.
"It's a good race and you always like to win a good one on your home deck," he said.
"We're hoping to get there with Sorel Rising.
"He was going really good until he whacked his leg (last year). It was nothing he did in a race, he did it in a box having a roll.
"It's not a tear he did while stretching out."
Stanley will also have one runner at Bendigo on Saturday, with Vanbrugh Castle second up in the 1300m maiden on Marong Cup day.
He is expecting good improvement following a sound effort at Sandown last week, when beaten by a shade over two lengths.
The four-year-old gelding has been placed in eight out 12 career starts, including once at metropolitan level at Moonee Valley in November 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.