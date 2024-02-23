Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Lauren White off to a flyer in her career in the sulky

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 23 2024 - 5:38pm, first published 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOR someone who has been around trotting horses for as long as she has been able to walk, it was always a matter of when, not if, Lauren White would take up harness racing driving.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.