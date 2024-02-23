Lauren White off to a flyer in her career in the sulky

FOR someone who has been around trotting horses for as long as she has been able to walk, it was always a matter of when, not if, Lauren White would take up harness racing driving.
But even then, it took plenty of convincing from herself that she could overcome some lingering doubts and nerves.
Following a lifetime of helping her grandfather Bill White and father Ian White with their horses on the family's property at Huntly, the 20-year-old eventually took the plunge and secured her driving licence late last year.
Success has been quick to follow.
White struck almost immediate gold by scoring her first victory as a concession driver in only her second ride, winning aboard Im Miss Royalty at Ballarat on December 1.
It followed a fourth on Double Dot in her debut drive at Yarra Valley the previous day.
Her second win arrived just 14 days after the first, again on Im Miss Royalty, who is trained by grandfather Bill, and owned by the entire White family, including Lauren's brother Brent and their mum Susan.
Continuing the momentum, White's victory on Double Dot at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway on Wednesday night this week was her fifth from only 25 career drives, giving her a slick early win percentage of 20 per cent.
It has certainly alleviated any fears about her ability to compete against the best from White, who is at least a fourth - if not fifth - generation harness racing participant.
"I've been around the horses before I could walk," White said.
"I've always wanted to drive, but it was just a nerves thing. Getting out there and being in a race - that real high pressure-type situation put me off for a bit.
"But I thought I might as well just give it a go and see what happens.
"I had nothing to lose and if I didn't enjoy it, I could always stop.
"I don't think that will happen anytime soon now. I have a real taste for it."
As they tend to be early in one's career, White's five wins have all come with their own special elements.
The first two were for family. Her third at Maryborough on Sheza Chocolatier, for Goornong's Peter Salathiel, was her first for an outside trainer.
The fourth, on the Mario Callus-trained Sweet Revenge at Bendigo on February 15, was her first in the teal-coloured pants as part of the harness racing industry's Team Teal campaign to raise funds and awareness for ovarian cancer.
It was also her inaugural pacing win, with the first three victories all being achieved on trotters.
The victory was every bit as unexpected as it was exciting, with White not originally booked to drive Sweet Revenge.
Another up-and-coming driver, Ben Xiriha, had to forfeit the drive after sustaining facial cuts and injuries following a chainsaw accident on the day of the race.
"I only picked up the drive at 3 o'clock that day because Ben was injured and couldn't make it," White said.
"The trainer rang me up and asked me if I wanted to drive and I said 'yes' straight away.
"It was good to get one on a pacer. I don't drive too many because growing up, all we ever had at home was trotters.
"I'm really used to the trotters, although I'm getting a few more pacing drives, especially in the concession driver races. They tend to be pacing races."
In order to expedite the process of getting her licence, the Whites invested in a pacer of their own, leasing Nayomi off Daylesford trainer Anne-Maree Conroy.
The mare finished third at her last start at Melton, but is winless in 26 starts, the last 11 under Bill White's training.
"We leased her when I was getting my trials licence and we kept taking her to the trials to give her and me some experience," White said.
"She tries her heart out, but she's just not quick enough.
"She's had a couple of placings recently, which have been very good - we just hope to find the right race for her at some point."
White's fifth career win also came with a splash of sweetness.
Double Dot's victory in the third race at Lord's Raceway this week at odds of $26 broke a 1242 day drought between wins for the nine-year-old mare, who is leased by the White family.
She had not won since triumphing at Charlton in September 2020.
As big as an achievement it was, White said it was difficult to go past her first win on Im Miss Royalty as the most special.
It involved no shortage of drama, with the six-year-old mare quick to get going from barrier six before galloping on leaving the straight the first time.
One out and five back at the bell and still last with 400-metres to run, Im Miss Royalty swooped down the outside in the straight to fly past Aldebaran Belle and Perseveranse, who had attempted to lead all the way, to score a stirring victory.
It was a moment to cherish for the entire White family.
"It was very exciting, especially because it was one of our horses. I don't think I stopped smiling for a week," Lauren said.
"She galloped early, but then caught the field and went around them and flew down the outside.
"It definitely felt like we were flying.
"I didn't think it (the first win) would come that soon - or the second one either.
As her career on the track continues to take flight, White has plenty else going on away from racing.
A mathematics student at La Trobe University, White will be undertaking her honours degree this year.
And she will again line up for Bendigo Amateur Soccer League club Strathfieldsaye Colts United, which is chasing its third straight top-tier women's championship.
"I've just started pre-season training and hopefully I'm looking forward to another good season," White said.
"We've got a few new girls coming into the team - a lot of the young girls who were playing in our junior team are coming up.
"They fit into the women's team quite nicely."
With her confidence gaining with each and every driver, White hopes her good early run will help her receive more opportunities in the future.
She has been grateful for all of the support so far.
"My father and my grandfather have obviously been massive influences and my biggest supporters," she said.
"And I love watching any of the female drivers when they are out on the track, especially watching how they control the difficult ones (horses).
"You get a great idea of what to do watching drivers like Ellen Tormey, Kerryn Manning and Jodi Quinlan.
"With the teal pants at this time of year, you realise just how many female drivers there are out there.
"We're getting more and more each day. It's great."
