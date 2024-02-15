Spirit celebrate night of milestones with crucial win in Canberra

THE Bendigo Spirit's surge towards the WNBL top four continued on what was a night of milestones in Canberra on Thursday.
In the first game back from the WNBL's two-week FIBA break, the Spirit defeated the Canberra Capitals 85-77.
The win was the Spirit's fourth in a row and they improve to 10-9 with two games left in the regular season.
The 10-9 record now has the Spirit just one game behind both third-placed Melbourne and fourth-placed Sydney, who are both 11-8.
In the case of tied records at the end of the season, Bendigo holds the head-to-head advantage over Melbourne, but Sydney has the advantage over Bendigo.
The 10-9 record is the first time this season the Spirit's ledger is in the positive as they have clawed their way back from a 0-4 start.
As well as the win keeping the Spirit in the hunt to break their lingering playoff drought that stretches back to 2014-15, it came on the night WNBL games record-holder Kelly Wilson set another significant benchmark.
The Spirit's Wilson played her 450th WNBL game in the win and the 40-year-old produced statistically her best performance of the season in her milestone game.
Renowned as one of the great facilitators in the game, Wilson did what she has done so well for so long and that's create scoring opportunities for her team-mates with a season-high nine assists.
But she also hit the scoresheet as well with 10 points and four rebounds and also had her first block for the season.
As well as Wilson's 450th WNBL game in a career that takes in stints with Bendigo (244 games), AIS (18), Sydney (43), Townsville (103) and Canberra (42), it was also a milestone night for team-mate Kelsey Griffin.
Griffin played her 150th game for the Spirit on the same night she also notched 3500 career points in the WNBL.
Griffin is just the fourth player to reach 150 games for the Spirit behind Gabe Richards (251), Wilson's 244 and Jame Chalmers (177).
Griffin was an imposing presence with a double-double of 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field and 11 rebounds.
The Spirit spread the load offensively with five players scoring in double figures - Griffin (24), Alicia Froling (23) and 10 points each to Kelly Wilson, Alex Wilson and Casey Samuels.
Froling's 23 points was her equal season-high, while for the third time this season she also had three blocks.
The Spirit will be back in action on Sunday in Townsville when they take on the ladder-leading Fire from 3pm.
Bendigo is 0-2 against Townsville this season having lost 80-93 on November 4 and 72-86 on January 7.
1. Townsville - 13-5
2. Southside - 11-7
3. Melbourne - 11-8
4. Sydney - 11-8
5. Bendigo - 10-9
6. Perth - 9-10
7. Adelaide - 6-13
8. Canberra - 4-14
