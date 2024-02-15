Swapping roses for blood: refugees roll up their sleeves for love

A Bendigo mum has joined refugees around Australia in swapping roses and chocolates for blood donations on Valentines Day.
Mums 4 Refugees national convenor Dulce Munoz said the campaign, 10,000 Refugees Contribute to Australia, was significant for many refugees who had escaped bloodshed and could now save someone else's life through a donation.
"I am a very big believer in love as a radical action in community," Ms Munoz said.
"And this initiative comes from the refugees who want to show that love and the contributions they make to their community and this country."
The national donation campaign was designed to highlight the 10,000 refugees left in limbo since the federal government introduced their 'fast-track' refugee assessment scheme.
The policy has been criticised for failing to live up to its name: on average, it takes up to six years for people to receive their visa.
It means some 10,000 refugees rejected under the fast-track process remain on bridging or expired visas, with many at risk of deportation, Ms Munoz said.
"The temporary status restricts their access to essential services, including Medicare, welfare support, and opportunities for family reunification," she said.
"And through this initiative we aim not only to raise awareness of their plight but also to underscore the positive impact these individuals have on our society."
The blood donation piece was especially important to to Ms Munoz, who said she was among the one-in-three Australians who would need blood in their lifetime.
"I had an emergency C-section. But it could be your mum battling cancer, or it could be you in a car accident," she said.
"So this is a good way of showing how much impact [refugees] can have and also how much they belong in community."
