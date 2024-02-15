Central Vic is turning it on this weekend. Treat yourself to a day out

Fancy a day out? Greater Bendigo has you sorted this weekend.
Castlemaine will play host to some of the best young folk musicians in the region this weekend as a whole street prepares to soak up the sound of the Castlemaine Town Folk Festival.
Taking place across four stages at The Bridge Hotel, Shedshaker Brewery and Boomtown Winery, all a short walking distance from each other, this is an afternoon-into-evening packed with locally sourced musical greatness, food, drinks and company.
More of a night owl? Prepare to step back in time and embrace the spirit of ancient revelry at Piano Bar's Toga Party. Indulge your senses in a night where classical Rome meets the contemporary beats of city favourite Piano Bar.
Get ready to don your finest togas and dance the night away with highlights including a Toga Best Dressed Competition, drag shows and Greek and roman inspired shots and cocktails.
While you're there, go for a wander and check out the newest piece of street art in Chancery Lane.
The blooming art work is the latest piece by local artist Laura Van der Spek, whose other "graffiti-style stencil works" include fashion designer Mary Quant and Jurassic Park-inspired swarms of dinosaurs, some of which peek through cross shaped holes in the new mural.
And if you are in need of some air-conditioning head to the Arthur Guy Memorial Prize at Bendigo Art Gallery before it closes this weekend.
Held every two years, the Arthur Guy Memorial Painting Prize attracts some of Australia's most accomplished artists, awarding a generous acquisitive cash prize of $50,000.
This year's winning work, Antara, a representation of a ceremonial site slotted within Senior Pitjantjatjara artist Tuppy Ngintja Goodwin's witchetty grub, or Maku, series.
So there you go Bendigo. Your weekend is sorted.
