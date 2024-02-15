BDCA golden years to be celebrated by Bulldogs | PHOTO GALLERY

THE 2008-09 season was one of a double triumph for Golden Square in the Bendigo District Cricket Association.
In December that season Golden Square etched its name into the history books as the inaugural winners of the BDCA's Twenty20 competition with a six-wicket grand final win over Eaglehawk.
That Twenty20 grand final win proved to be the appetiser for the main course that would follow later in the season in March - the Bulldogs winning the first XI premiership.
15-year reunions of both Golden Square's 2008-09 first XI and Twenty20 premierships will be held this Saturday as part of the Bulldogs' past players and sponsors day at Wade Street.
Also being celebrated will be 25 years of the Bulldogs' triple triumph of 1998-99 when Golden Square won the BDCA's first XI, second XI and third XI trifecta of flags.
The 2008-09 premiership remains the last first XI flag won by Golden Square.
Played at Eaglehawk's Canterbury Park, the Bulldogs (7-306) defeated Strathdale-Maristians (161) by 145 runs in the grand final to cap a season that they had entered as the flag favourites.
The Bulldogs were captained to premiership victory by former Suns' player Brad O'Shea in his one and only season with the club.
Golden Square's 7-306 batting first featured 82 from star batsman Phil Hetherington, who would go on to win the Taylor Walsh Medal as the best player in the grand final.
Batting at No.4 and coming at at 2-77 in the 33rd over, Hetherington scored at better than a run-a-ball with his 82 coming off just 80 deliveries
Hetherington clipped the first ball he faced for a leg-side boundary off Ben DeAraugo (3-100) and he was away.
As you'd expect with a score of more than 300, there were plenty of contributions throughout the Golden Square innings.
As well as Hetherington's 82, middle-order batsman Marcus McKern (53) made a half-century, while opener Scott Johnson (43) - who is still playing first XI and recently ticked over 12,000 club runs - and No.3 David Hickman (39) added 70 for the second wicket.
306 was always going to be a big obstacle for Strathdale-Maristians to overcome and the Suns were unable to get halfway to their target, all out for 161 on the Sunday.
McKern followed up his 53 with 2-15 with the ball, claiming the top-order scalps of Linton Jacobs (48) and Jono Davidson (16), while Darren Clutton (2-36) and Daniel Nalder (2-33) also took two wickets for Golden Square.
''Skippering the side was fairly easy because I've had 10 other blokes going in the same direction who all played superbly," victorious skipper O'Shea said.
"Everyone played their part in this grand final win and everyone played their part during the season.
"I know we were probably favourites at the start of the season, so we had to work twice as hard as most of the other clubs because we had teams coming after us and we needed to produce."
Golden Square's 2008-09 triumph was the club's first flag in the first XI since 1998-99.
That 1998-99 grand final win over Eaglehawk by 182 runs that was captained by Wayne Walsh was the last of the four flags in a row the Bulldogs won during the 1990s.
The 1998-99 premiership at White Hills was the grand final in which the Bulldogs made 238 batting first and then skittled Eaglehawk for just 56 as the trio of Tim Rodda (4-15), Paul Lund (3-16) and Robbie Bakes (3-22) combined for all 10 wickets.
Scott Johnson and Grant Connelly were both part of the 1998-99 and 2008-09 premiership teams that will be among those being celebrated on Saturday from 4pm.
