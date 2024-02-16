Fancy owning a 19th century church? It could be yours for $700,000

A renovated 1880s Methodist church could become your next home, with the Bagshot property going under auction this weekend.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house located on one acre at 709 Old Murray Road, Bagshot has a price guide between $700,000 and $770,000.
According to Ray White real estate, the old church offered "a unique blend of rustic charm and modern luxury, providing the perfect sanctuary for your family".
The home comes with a bungalow which could be used as a guest suite, art studio or short-stay accommodation.
The property is up for auction at 11am on Saturday, February 17.
A "unique family home" at Strathfieldsaye will also go under the hammer, priced at $900,000.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 1161 Strathfieldsaye Road comprises three distinct zones connected by glass walkways.
An open-plan entertaining area is connected to the kitchen with a shaded alfresco area and pool attached.
The master bedroom enjoys the privacy of its own zone, while a sitting room, study and two bedrooms are in the third zone.
Outside, the property has ample space including a private dam and two fenced paddocks.
The property's auction is at 1pm Saturday, February 17.
A four-bedroom house in Jackass Flat is up for grabs for between $460,000 and $500,000.
The house at 31 Bursaria Street, Jackass Flat has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area with an alfresco area.
The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite, and the other bedrooms all have built-in robes.
The house is located in a growing neighbourhood, close to childcares and primary schools as well as shops, public transport, parks and bushland.
The auction for the house is at 4pm on Saturday, February 17.
A three-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 52 Pallett Street, Golden Square is a mix of "classic charm and modern comfort".
The property features open-plan living and dining with ample outdoor space and a garden.
It also has a studio at the back of the house, adjacent to a shed.
"This versatile space can be customised to suit your needs, whether as a home studio, office, or creative retreat," according to Ray White Bendigo.
The house is priced between $525,000 and $575,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.