Bendigo Bowls Club great Ian Ross inducted into exclusive club

In over 150 years of a storied history, the Bendigo Bowls Club has only ever seldomly awarded its highest honour.
To see a member elevated to legend status at the Royals is as rare as a blue moon.
But this Saturday night, the Royals will welcome only its sixth member into their highly exclusive Legends Club as local bowls icon Ian Ross enters the pantheon of greats at one of the oldest sporting clubs in Victoria.
It's no coincidence the function to induct Ross is happening on this day.
The Royals final home and away game of the season at Golden Square - Ross's former club - will take him to 500 games as skipper of a Division One/Premier League side.
"You set goals for yourself at the start, but I would have never thought I'd skipper 500 games and 300 for the top side of this club (Bendigo)," Ross told the Bendigo Advertiser.
The dual Australian Singles Champion resume is so great there is simply too much to weave into one article.
He is a three-time National Champion in the Australia 60 and over team, and a three-time State Champion.
On a region and district level, Ross stacks up amongst the greats.
A dozen region championships and 26 district championships in every discipline, along with four club championships, show his impact on Bendigo Bowls is hard to quantify.
Ross wasn't always an avid bowls lover, playing numerous sports growing up, including being a handy tennis player before turning to bowls at 35 as his body waned on him.
But the newcomer took to the sport like a duck to water and, after only a short period of time, was amongst the best in the country.
"I'd only been playing five years, and I won the Australian Open Singles title from being a virtual novice not long before," Ross said.
"It was like a 100-1 horse winning the Melbourne Cup, so I got a bit lucky and fell straight back down the mountain after it, which was pretty tough mentally, but I managed to regroup and win my second title three years later."
To reach an elite level at such an early stage of his career, it was clear to Ross he had found his sporting calling.
While his smaller stature had limited his output in other sports, that didn't matter when it came to bowls.
"I was reasonably good at tennis as a junior and won premierships in the A grade, but bowls was perfect for me because size didn't matter," Ross said.
"Short like I am and not very fast footy wasn't the go for me, but in bowls, all you need is a good attitude, as it doesn't matter what you look like."
After spending time at Northcote Bowls Club in Melbourne, Ross returned to town and linked up with the Royals in 2000.
He has been at the club ever since becoming a stalwart of the powerhouse Royals.
There were tough times - it took until the 2012-13 season for Ross to win his first premiership at the club and the Royals to break a 33-year top-division drought.
"When I came here in 2000, this club was fairly strong, but it had been a big drought," Ross said.
"Before we won that flag in 2012-13, we'd been runner-up many times to Eaglehawk and Bendigo East.
"It was an incredible game (2012-13 grand final), and to be waiting over 30 years in that moment, the feeling was hard to describe, especially because the team was full of Bendigo boys."
Three more premierships followed, including last season's thrilling one-shot victory over Bendigo East.
The opportunity for more silverware is also on the table this season, with the Royals already locked in for a qualifying final meeting with Moama.
Now at 77 years of age, Ross's days as skipper of a top-side rink might be numbered by his own admission, but don't expect him to be missing on the greens any time soon.
"How long do I last in the top side skipping?" Ross questioned himself.
"Not much longer, as I think it's time someone else accepts the challenge.
"But I still want to play division one, just at a lower position, as I'm still fiercely competitive and will be until I drop dead."
Legend status at the Royals is strictly reserved for its greatest players and only takes into account results on the bowling greens.
All four matches this weekend in Premier Pennant are dead rubbers, with all meaningful positions locked in.
ROUND 14 FIXTURE:
Moama vs Kangaroo Flat, Bendigo East vs Eaglehawk, South Bendigo vs Inglewood, Golden Square vs Bendigo
