Bendigo Bowls Club great Ian Ross inducted into exclusive club

By Nathan Spicer
Updated February 16 2024 - 3:05pm, first published 12:30pm
Ian Ross will be inducted as a legend at the Bendigo Bowls Club on Saturday night.
In over 150 years of a storied history, the Bendigo Bowls Club has only ever seldomly awarded its highest honour.

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

