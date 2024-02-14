Discovery of man's body after car fire prompts police investigation

The body of a man has been found after a car fire on an Echuca street.
Police will prepare a report of the coroner after the man was found dead inside the vehicle, which had been ablaze on Ogilvy Street about 4.20am on Thursday, February 15.
It is believed the same man was in police custody on Wednesday, February 14 after he provided an alleged positive evidentiary breath test.
Police are yet to establish the circumstances surrounding the death but it is not believed to be suspicious.
The man is yet to be formally identified.
Professional Standards Command will oversee the investigation, which is standard procedure following a death after recent police contact.
Lifeline 13 11 14
