Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Champs ready to put on a show

Updated February 20 2024 - 10:15am, first published 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo's Connor Wilson, pictured competing at last year's Athletics Victoria field and track championships for under-14 to 18 age groups, is set for a big weekend in Melbourne. Picture by Scott Sidley
South Bendigo's Connor Wilson, pictured competing at last year's Athletics Victoria field and track championships for under-14 to 18 age groups, is set for a big weekend in Melbourne. Picture by Scott Sidley

SHOT put showdowns will be among the highs at this weekend's start to Athletics Victoria's state field and track championships in Melbourne.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.