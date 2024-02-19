Champs ready to put on a show

SHOT put showdowns will be among the highs at this weekend's start to Athletics Victoria's state field and track championships in Melbourne.
First events are at 5.30pm and roll through until Sunday afternoon.
Among those vying for gold at Lakeside in South Melbourne will be South Bendigo shot put queen Emma Berg.
A three-time national champion, Berg returns to a venue where she has performed well this season.
Her most recent victory at Lakeside was in the invitational shot put at last Thursday night's Maurie Plant Meet.
A personal best of 16.87 metres was achieved at the field near Albert Park Lake on January 6 this year.
Berg celebrated her 23rd birthday on Monday and will be aiming for a fifth state title in this Saturday afternoon's duel.
Also bound to contest the shot put at the state titles will be South Bendigo clubmates Kai Norton, Jasper Seymour and Connor Wilson in the under-16 class.
Norton will also contest the 100m, hammer and high jump.
Contenders for the under-18 shot put include Amber Fox from South Bendigo.
The open hammer field includes Eaglehawk's Olivia Graham.
Athletics Bendigo is well represented in Friday night's 1500m duels.
South Bendigo's Jake Hilson is in the open field as clubmates Genevieve Nihill, under-18, and Chelsea Tickell, under-16, and Tyler Fynch, under-15, will also race.
Eaglehawk has Juliet Heahleah in the open field, and Millie McIntosh in under-16s.
University will be represented by young guns Kade Hutchinson, under-18, and Avery McDermid, under-17.
Eaglehawk's Cameron Greenwood will contest high jump and long jump at open and under-20 level.
The under-20s high jump field includes Connor Clarke from Bendigo Harriers.
The Harriers have Scott Stubbs in open hammer and Eliza Coutts in open and under-20 high jump.
Hailey Stubbs from Harriers will be one of the leading contenders in the under-17 hammer throw.
A big weekend for Juliet Heahleah includes the 100m, 400m, 100m hurdles, and 3000m steeplechase.
South Bendigo's Mia Schodde has entered the under-14 100m, high jump and long jump.
Eaglehawk's Andrea Archibald, Tahlia Blight, Lewis McIntosh, Jorja Morrison, Isabella Noonan, Nate Ralton, Cooper Richardson, Amalie and Scarlett Southern, Fletch Watchman and Kate Wilson will all be in action.
South Bendigo clubmates Jemma Norton and Charlie Sullivan will compete, as will Bendigo Harriers' Jack Denton and Reeve Evans, and University's Abbey Reid.
