Man to stand trial over alleged North Bendigo home invasion and assault

A North Bendigo man has been committed to stand trial on a series of charges relating to an alleged armed home invasion and assault last year.
According to police, 38-year-old Andrew Storie entered the North Bendigo home of landscaper Bradley Keith on June 21, 2023 with a machete and a metal bar and the intention to assault someone.
Police alleged he went to the house with two other people.
Mr Storie is charged with aggravated home invasion as well as assaulting and intentionally causing injury to Mr Keith.
He is also charged with assaulting Mr Keith's mother, Rebecca Clarke, who lives with her two sons at the North Bendigo house.
The accused also faces charges of recklessly causing injury to an emergency worker on duty - being a police officer - and threatening another police officer at Bendigo on the same night.
Mr Storie appeared at the Bendigo Magistrates' Court committal hearing on February 14 via videolink from Marngoneet Correctional Centre and pleaded not guilty to eight charges.
He was represented by barrister John Lavery.
Barrister Matthew Weinman appeared for the prosecution.
Finding there was sufficient evidence to potentially support a conviction on the charges, Magistrate Jo Metcalf directed Mr Storie to stand trial at Melbourne County Court on March 13.
