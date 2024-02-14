Motels in shock as Groovin the Moo 2024 cancelled in Bendigo

UPDATE, 4.40pm:
Bendigo's council has left the door open for Groovin the Moo to return after organisers' shock decision to cancel all 2024 events.
They canned dates including Bendigo's on Wednesday, February 14, blaming low ticket sales.
The Advertiser is still to confirm with organisers whether separate Bendigo music festival The Red Hot Summer Tour - which was planned for the same weekend - hit ticket sales.
However, the poor sales are understood to have not been specific to one of the six cities on the 2024 tour.
The news had been greeted with disappointment at the City of Greater Bendigo, the council's tourism and events manager Terry Karamaloudis said.
"It's not the news we wanted to receive," he said.
"But we understand their [the organiser's] decision, we respect it and we will be working very closely with them."
The Advertiser is still to confirm whether there are plans to bring the event back in 2025 but Mr Karamaloudis hopes it would.
He said he had not been given any sense Groovin the Moo's long term future was at risk during conversations with event organisers over the last 24 hours.
The cancellation has been greeted with shock in the accommodation industry.
Bendigo Motel Association president Mark Mcloughlan hopes his members will not miss a beat, given people were already planning to come for the Red Hot Summer Tour.
"It's not just Groovin the Moo, there's the Easter fair, wool show, cattle show, all sorts of events that bring people to Bendigo," he said.
Mr Karamaloudis said Bendigo's event calendar was well-placed with lots of events through the rest of the year.
"Yes, we understand it [Groovin The Moo's cancellation] will leave a gap in the calendar for that particular weekend but we are pretty hard at the ball here," he said.
EARLIER, 3.30pm:
Low ticket sales have forced Groovin the Moo to cancel its 2024 tour, including its long-running Bendigo event.
The music festival posted a three line message to its website and social media pages to announce the cancellation.
"We are extremely disappointed to announce that the Groovin the Moo 2024 tour has been forced to cancel," the statement read.
"Ticket sales have not been sufficient to deliver a regional festival of this kind. All tickets will be refunded automatically.
"Thank you to everybody who has supported the festival. We hope to be able to bring Groovin the Moo back to regional communities in the future."
The festival had announced its lineup on January 31 before tickets went on sale on February 6, with the Bendigo date set for Saturday, April 27.
US rappers GZA from Wu-Tang and Armani White, as well as Alison Wonderland, Melanie C, DMA's, Hot Dub Time Machine, The Jungle Giants and Mallrat were among those scheduled to perform at the 2024 event.
The festival was held in six regional centres across the country, having originally started in Gloucester in NSW in 2005 before first coming to Bendigo in 2009.
Groovin the Moo Bendigo reportedly attracted around 16,000 people to the 2023 festival, with this year's event previously tipped to attract an even higher turnout.
The events brought Melbourne tourists to the region, with V/Line putting on extra services to Bendigo for past festivals and private transport in high demand.
Famous for being held in regional centres across the country, the festival took a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.