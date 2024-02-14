Turner pleased with first hit-out for Strikers

GUN Bendigo Strikers defender Ruby Turner says a practice match win against VNL powerhouse Boroondara Express has laid the foundations for what the league newcomers are aiming to achieve in 2024.
Many of those nerves were due to the size of the home crowd, no doubt boosted by the presence of the Melbourne Vixens, who were in Bendigo for a sold-out community clinic and open training session, which took place following the championship game.
Turner, who was one of the stars of the win - which came at the expense of last season's championship runners-up - said it was great to get the first game out of the way, particularly after a long and gruelling few months of pre-season training.
A win was an absolute bonus and heightened aspirations of the Strikers being a competitive unit in their exciting first season in the state's premier netball competition.
"There's always something to improve on, but for our first full game together, it was pretty good," said Turner, who has joined her hometown club following a previous affiliation with rival club North East Blaze.
"We didn't know exactly what to expect - in the changerooms we were pretty nervous.
"But we came out and started well and luckily enough we were able to continue that all game.
"It was an amazing crowd - I'm not sure how many people were there, but it was a lot and it was a real shock when we hit the court.
"It was great to see everyone come out and support us.
"Hopefully that continues throughout the season."
An early goal for the Strikers, according to Turner would be capitalising on the early momentum and good form from Saturday.
"It was a good team performance. There's always some good and bad to take out of it, but things seemed to come together pretty well," the 21-year-old said.
"It was a long road to the first (practice) game, but each training session we've learned so much. It's been amazing.
"(Saturday) was a good taste of what's to come."
In another positive, Turner said the Strikers were looking forward to welcoming back midcourter Ashley Ryan and wing defence Milly Wicks for this weekend's matches against Hawks.
Both missed the clash against the Express due to previous commitments.
The Strikers and Hawks will play two games - one on Saturday and one on Sunday.
From there, the Strikers will have less than three weeks until their long-awaited main season debut against the Southern Saints on March 6 at the State Netball Centre.
While she was absent due to state 19-and-under coaching commitments, Strikers championship coach Tracey Brereton would not have been the only leader pleased with the Strikers' first-up performance.
With four of her club's players playing key roles in defence for the Strikers this season, Sandhurst coach Tamara Gilchrist would have been especially delighted with how the unit functioned on Saturday.
After missing out on a five-peat of A-grade premierships last season by a solitary goal to Gisborne, the Dragons will be eager to regain the mantle at the top of the BFNL mountain in 2024.
A multiple-premiership player with the Dragons, Turner said sharing the defensive end of the court with BFNL teammates the Sextons - Charlotte and Imogen - and Heather Oliver had definitely worked to the Strikers' advantage in terms of developing team bonds and on-court cohesion.
"We've obviously worked well together before, so it's made things easier coming over to the VNL," she said.
"It felt like things worked well (on Saturday), as they did across the whole court."
