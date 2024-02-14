Beloved Eaglehawk son Pierce Grenfell celebrates an ongoing 100th birthday

Eaglehawk's Pierce Grenfell is touched so many well-wishers have reached out for his 100th birthday.
The World War II serviceman, retired butcher and life member of multiple community groups planned to celebrate with family, including on the big day itself - February 15, 2024.
A steady stream of people have dropped by to celebrate over the week. The Eaglehawk Probus Club served him up a birthday cake at a gathering on Monday.
"The first celebration was on February 2 with a veterans support group ... so it's been a string of events, like the whole month belongs to me," Mr Grenfell said.
He will celebrate another birthday party on a weekend later in the month, when a number of working-age members have time to travel in.
Mr Grenfell is well-known for his eight decades with the Eaglehawk Brass Band and for playing the Last Post at Anzac Day services.
Others know him from his career that included 27 years as a butcher in the Eaglehawk area for 27 years.
Mr Grenfell started running the business in 1950. It made daily deliveries to homes with with a horse and cart, in the early days.
He kept the horses in a paddock at what is now Eaglehawk's Supa IGA supermarket.
Mr Grenfell later worked for the Mayfair Ham and Bacon Company in Bendigo East.
"I was too young to retire," he said.
"I was paid good wages and it was the first time ever that I was part of a union. I really enjoyed the company there."
Mr Grenfell married his wife Olga in 1945. The couple had four children, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Mrs Grenfell died in 2021.
Mr Grenfell has seen much over his life - the Great Depression, World War II and man walking on the moon.
The most astonishing changes have been technological transformations like the rise of robotics and computers, he said.
"There are things that you almost can't accept can operate, like a USB stick," Mr Grenfell said.
"I know that's not a new thing to kids these days, but to me, I cannot imagine how they can put 200 songs on a USB stick."
Mr Grenfell can still be found out and about in town. He still aims to go on daily walks as a centenarian.
It allows him to keep connecting with a place very dear to his heart.
"I love Eaglehawk," Mr Grenfell said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.