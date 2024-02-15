Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Luxury and functionality in a custom home on 10 acres

By Feature Property
February 15 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luxury and functionality in a custom home on 10 acres
Luxury and functionality in a custom home on 10 acres

4 BED | 2 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 218 Mandurang South Road, Mandurang South
  • $1,295,000 - $1,380,000
  • AGENCY: Belle Property Bendigo
  • CONTACT: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 or Kristy Intamanon 0457 110 198
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This custom home on 10 acres constructed by Passive Builders was completed in 2019.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.