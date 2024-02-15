Luxury and functionality in a custom home on 10 acres

This custom home on 10 acres constructed by Passive Builders was completed in 2019.
It has a remarkable 7-star energy rating. There's a 6.8kW solar system, but due to the solar-passive design, along with the ceiling fans, a wood fire heater, double-glazed windows and excellent insulation, the ducted reverse-cycle heating and cooling system won't be needed much.
The layout includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two living rooms plus a study.
The the kitchen is open plan with the dining and one of the living areas and has an induction cooktop, an electric oven and a butler's pantry.
A raked ceiling and feature red brick wall connects this area to the mudroom, the laundry, a powder room and a double-car garage.
The facade and the native gardens help the home blend into its surroundings, plus there's a vegetable patch and an orchard, and in a fenced rear yard there's a covered entertaining area and a fire pit.
The land is a mix of bush, open spaces and gentle slopes while the house has lovely views in every direction. There's a dam big enough for recreational uses, and the home has 132,000L of water tank capacity.
There's also a 10x9m shed with a concrete floor, 15amp power and a mezzanine for storage, along with an intelligent security system covering the shed, dam and house.
