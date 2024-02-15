An enchanting elevated two storey home with views over Bendigo

Enjoying fabulous views over Bendigo, this two storey home takes family living to an elite level.
The location is an elevated block in a quiet cul-de-sac and it's not far from anything.
Some of Strathdale's best schools are nearby, ranging from private and public primary institutions to the Bendigo campus of Latrobe University.
Also nearby there's Kennington Reservoir, Beischer Park and Strathdale bush trail, along with Kennington Village Shopping Centre and Strath Village Shopping Centre, plus public transport links and hospitality venues such as Edwards Providore, Harley St Café, Reservoir Hotel and Kennington Tavern.
Out front, the iron fencing and water feature in the landscaped garden compliment the home's impressive facade.
The ground floor is perfect for hosting guests and it starts with a tiled entrance.
To the left of the layout is a formal lounge area with a gas log fireplace and elegant French doors which open to a formal dining room.
Also on the ground floor's left side is a library which could just as easily be used as a fifth (or guest) bedroom.
To the right of the ground floor, and starting from the front, there's a study with walk-in storage, then a powder room, then the staircase, and then the laundry which has direct access to the drive-through double garage (which has a remote double door at the front and a single roller door at the rear).
Towards the back of the ground floor there's the open-plan kitchen, dining and family zone. This kitchen is styled in granite and has an island bench along with quality appliances such as a Bosch oven.
Behind this is a large covered and paved entertaining area in a low-maintenance rear yard with established plants. Also out the back is a large separate shed (and room for more off-street parking).
Upstairs takes care of all the accommodation needs.
There are four bedrooms, a lounge room with access to the balcony, and a family bathroom with a clawfoot bath and a separate shower. There's also a separate toilet, plus a large ensuite with a spa and a huge walk-in robe for the main bedroom which also enjoys a nice view out the front window bay.
The home also has the convenience of a laundry chute from the bathroom, plus the comfort of ducted heating and cooling.
