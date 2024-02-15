This desirable Victorian-era home is in a great location

This Victorian-era home has a desirable layout, a good size block and a great location.
It also retains many of its period features such as high ceilings, timber floors, dado boards and decorative cornices.
There are three good size bedrooms, with the main and its ensuite accessed via a dressing room.
The other bedrooms have use of the separate main bathroom, while there's also a formal lounge and a large open plan kitchen, meals and living area at the rear with the benefit of reverse cycle air-conditioning.
Behind this is a covered deck ideal for entertaining, and a generous rear yard with garden sheds and a second carport. Meanwhile a large main carport is next to the home, accessed via a driveway that's amenable to storing a caravan or another large lifestyle toy.
Surrounded by charming heritage homes in beautiful central Bendigo, agents Danny Clarke and Riley McIvor also point out that this location is highly sought after.
There are good reasons for that. The location is ideal.
It presents whomever decides to live here with the option of walking just about everywhere. This includes excellent shopping, along with public transport connections, and health care close by with the nearby hospitals such as St John of God.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.