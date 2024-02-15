Bendigo Advertiser
This desirable Victorian-era home is in a great location

By Feature Property
February 15 2024 - 3:30pm
This desirable Victorian-era home is in a great location
This desirable Victorian-era home is in a great location

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 52 Honeysuckle Street, Bendigo
  • $730,000 - $750,000
  • AGENCY: Professionals Bendigo
  • CONTACT: Danny Clarke 0417 006 056 or Riley McIvor 0409 022 816
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This Victorian-era home has a desirable layout, a good size block and a great location.

