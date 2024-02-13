Man alleged to have broken in to local schools and clubs refused bail

A man who allegedly broke into a string of schools and community buildings in December and January was refused bail in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 12 after the person he hoped to live with declined to have him back.
Sheldon Baud, whose alleged spate of recent offences led the police prosecutor to describe him as a "prolific burglar", suffers from poor mental health and had attempted to take his life while in custody, according to his lawyer.
Baud, who was on a community corrections order at the time of the alleged offences and has been on remand since February 3, became emotional when he appeared in court from custody via videolink.
He appealed to the court to contact his uncle, who he said was prepared to put him up.
Senior Constable Chris Congram, from the Bendigo criminal investigation unit, gave evidence that someone matching Baud's description had been captured on CCTV footage at various locations in Bendigo and Inglewood, often with the grey Honda Civic that Baud drives.
On Saturday, December 9, 2023, just before 6am the accused allegedly entered Huntly Primary School via an open window and stole a TV, and was seen in CCTV footage wheeling it away.
On Thursday, January 18, 2024, he is accused of trying to gain access to a storage container at the Wimmera Highway headquarters of the Bendigo Radio Controlled Aircraft Club by drilling a padlock on it, and trying unsuccessfully to get into the club's main building.
Shortly after 2pm on Sunday, January 21 he allegedly went to the Marong Medical Practice and tried to get in via various doors, moving multiple cameras to hide his identity.
Police say less than an hour later he went to Marist College at Maiden Gully and walked around the buildings, trying several door handles before driving away.
At 7.25pm that night, he allegedly went to Marong Primary School, entering via an unlocked door and opening an empty cash till.
Senior Constable Congram said Baud used an umbrella and two teddy bears to prop open a door at the school but was disturbed when a witness arrived and noticed him.
On Friday, January 26 at 5.25pm he allegedly returned to Marist College and tried to get into the music room "using rocks".
On Saturday, February 3, according to police, Baud drove to the Inglewood Lawn Tennis Club and used a large pair of bolt cutters to open the garden shed and remove items.
The same day he allegedly returned to the Bendigo Radio Controlled Aircraft Club with bolt cutters, got into the container and stole three fuel containers and an amplifier.
When police intercepted him on the highway on February 3 Baud "made admissions" and was arrested, Senior Constable Congram said.
A search of his car revealed two pairs of bolt cutters, an iron bar, a sum of more than $150 in cash and fuel containers from the Bendigo Radio Controlled Aircraft Club and the Inglewood Lawn Tennis Club, police said.
A search of his premises found clothes, including a long-sleeved fluorescent orange shirt, similar to some worn by the offender seen in some of the CCTV footage.
In his interview Baud admitted to the February 3 burglaries, claimed he had only gone to the Marong Medical Clinic to inject methylamphetamine, and made no comment in relation to several of the other alleged offences.
Senior Constable Congram gave evidence about another outstanding matter, from Campaspe police, relating to burglary, theft and unlicensed driving charges, also from December.
On December 19, 2023, Baud had been arrested in relation to an incident at the Colbinabbin Recreation Reserve, where he allegedly used an iron bar to force open locked doors, taking a Dell computer, an iPad and a phone valued at $3000.
Baud had admitted to the crimes and apologised, saying he had lost all his money gambling and was unable to pay the rent, Senior Constable Congram said.
"I'm directly responsible. I put myself in a bad situation," he was quoted as saying.
"I spent my money gambling. I broke a door to get my rent back basically.
"I didn't mean this to happen. I didn't want to put anyone's pain on me."
Defence lawyer Hassan Abdullahi suggested police had denied his client's right to an ID parade and lacked forensic evidence.
Baud was suffering from depression, borderline personality disorder and had attempted suicide, he said.
"Any further period of incarceration may endanger his safety," Mr Abdullahi said.
However, the lawyer had been blindsided by the news his client's former housemate in Huntly "didn't support him returning there", meaning he lacked a stable address.
Magistrate Jo Metcalf ruled Baud, who the court heard had 33 pages of prior convictions, didn't have a compelling reason to be bailed.
She noted he was on a community corrections order relating to drug-related and dishonesty matters when he allegedly committed the series of recent burglaries and thefts.
Baud was remanded him in custody until his next court date on March 12.
Lifeline 13 11 14
beyondblue 1300 22 4636
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.