Kyneton races abandoned due to weather

TUESDAY'S race meeting at Kyneton has been abandoned due to ongoing storm activity in the region.
Lightning in the area followed by heavy rainfall after race four on the program caused the running of race five to be delayed.
But while the weather eventually improved, the bureau of meteorology issued a warning for more lightning throughout the afternoon, causing the meeting to be abandoned at 3.40pm.
Five more races were scheduled on the program.
Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, Greg Eurell, Kelvin Bourke and Mick Price and Michael Kent Jr trained a winner apiece in the only four races run, while Winona Costin, Daniel Moor, Alana Kelly and Jordan Childs notched a riding win apiece.
Kyneton and Hanging Rock Racing Club will host its next meeting at Kyneton on Thursday, March 7.
Racing on Wednesday will be at Ballarat.
