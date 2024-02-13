BDCA sends statement in rain affected match with Mornington

The BDCA sent a statement in its second Melbourne Country Week match.
Against a strong Mornington Peninsula side, the BDCA was troubled early in their defence of 310 but ultimately found a way to wrestle the game back into their control.
The weather played its part, with an hour lost in the late afternoon due to heavy storms.
Thankfully, play was able to resume as had it not, at 2-121 of 20.0 overs, Mornington Peninsula would have won on the duck-worth-lewis method.
The break was the momentum changer the BDCA needed as they came out firing to rattle through their opponent's middle order.
From 3-219, it all went wrong for Mornington Peninsula, disastrously losing 7-30 to be bowled out for 249.
Adam Burns began the rot, taking the wicket of Rhys Elmi (39) on his way to figures of 4-60 off 7.0.
After making a half-century earlier in the day, Strathdale-Maristians all-rounder Sam Johnston concluded a solid performance with 2-45 off 8.0.
Golden Square off-spinner Liam Smith (1-36 7.0) claimed the vital breakthrough of Mornington Peninsula skipper Bobby Smith (25).
Earlier, the BDCA won the toss and elected to bat for the second day in a row.
Having made 9-283 against Wangaratta yesterday, thanks largely to a maiden country week ton by James Barri, Tuesday's effort was much more of a team-built innings.
Three batsmen reached 50 as the BDCA compiled 310 from 49.1 overs.
In what's been a tough season by his own lofty standards, damaging opening bat Jack Neylon found some much-needed touch, getting the BDCA off to a strong start, hitting 54 off 48 balls, including nine boundaries and a six.
He was well supported by first drop and Suns teammate Johnston, who was promoted up the order.
Johnston bounced back from his opening-game golden duck to hit 51.
A monster total appeared possible for the BDCA with the scores at 6-264, but three quick wickets by Mornington Peninsula brought them back into the contest.
Luckily for the BDCA, last wicket pairing, Adam Burns (26 not out) and Dylan Klemm (17) from Kangaroo Flat combined for a 40-run final wicket stand.
Middle-order star Kyle Humphrys top-scored for the BDCA, hitting a trio of sixes and five boundaries on his way to 56 off 46 deliveries.
The BDCA faces Sale Maffra in its final group game tomorrow, who are looking in terrific shape, having won its two matches as well, including a ten-wicket thumping of Mornington Peninsula on Monday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.