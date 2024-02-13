Husband and wife champions of Bendigo bowls region

They say a good marriage is a partnership, and on Sunday, husband-wife duo Bradley and Taylah Marron were the toast of the Bendigo Bowls Region after the couple were crowned Men's and Women's winners of the Bendigo Champion of Champions at Marong.
While the pair are two of the more talented bowlers in the region and were expected to be amongst the favourites, to have won their respective divisions on the same day is sure to be a special memory.
After two big wins on day one of the Champion of Champions a week earlier, Bradley Marron continued his comfortable run to the final with a 25-12 victory against Strathfieldsaye's Kevin Probert.
The Kangaroo Flat star faced a much sterner test in the final against Bendigo East's Darren Burgess.
After the pair's two clubs sides had met a day earlier and Burgess's Magpies knocked Flat out of the finals race, Brad got a measure of revenge but was taken to the end in a 25-21 victory.
It was a similar easy run to the final for Taylah, who won her three games leading in by a combined shots total of 36.
Taylah overcame North Bendigo's Amanda Hall 25-16 in the semi-final and faced off against Flat's Brooke Davies in the decider, who had just won a thriller versus Carmel Jansen 25-22.
Davies fought hard but was outmatched against Taylah, who won the final 25-13.
While Brad's season with club side Kangaroo Flat will conclude on Saturday against Moama, Taylah is gearing up for a big finals series with South Bendigo.
MENS:
SEMI-FINALS:
Darren Burgess 25 def Peter Brain 18, Bradley Marron 25 def Kevin Probert 12
FINAL:
Bradley Marron 25 def Darren Burgess 21
WOMEN'S:
SEMI FINALS:
Taylah Marron 25 def Amanda Hall 16, Brooke Davies 25 def Carmel Jansen 22
FINAL:
Taylah Marron 25 def Brooke Davies 13
