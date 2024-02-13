Severe storm, wind warning lifts for Bendigo, Castlemaine, Kyneton

FOR ROLLING COVERAGE OF THE STORM IN BENDIGO, CLICK HERE
Tuesday, 5.30pm
A storm band continues to move east away from Bendigo.
Echuca remains in the warning area, the Bureau of Meteorology says.
Meanwhile, multiple businesses in Bendigo have been forced to close because of power outages connected with the storm.
Tuesday, 4.30pm
The thunderstorm storm is leaving a trail of destruction in Bendigo.
A severe storm warning is being lifted for much of Bendigo as clouds roll east but 10,000 Powercor customers have been left without power.
Tuesday, 3:36pm:
If you're heading to Melbourne, there is a Watch and Act for storm activity which advises people to prepare to take shelter.
The storm is cut a path through large sections of the metropolitan Melbourne area from 3.30 pm, with damaging winds and hail likely.
In the Bendigo region, a severe storm warning remains in force as of 3.40pm. Bendigo, Seymour, Castlemaine and Kyneton are all likely to be impacted by damaging winds and storms in the coming hours.
Earlier:
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for central Victoria, including Bendigo.
Damaging wind gusts are likely to be felt in the Mallee, Wimmera, Northern Country, Central and South West regions, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Locations which may be affected include Bendigo, Seymour, Maryborough, Ballarat, Melbourne and Bacchus Marsh.
A gust of 98 km/h was recorded at Mount William in the Grampians at 9.41am, and a 130 km/h gust was recorded at Mount Gellibrand in the state's south-west at 11.35am.
An extreme fire weather warning remains in place for the Mallee, Northern Country and Central regions, while there is still a catastrophic fire warning for the Wimmera.
Hot and dry with fresh and gusty northwesterly winds were expected ahead of a cooler, fresh and gusty south to southwesterly change extending from the southwest during the late afternoon and early evening.
Thunderstorms may exacerbate the dangerous fire weather.
The next warning was due to be issued by 4.25pm.
