North Central unveils teams for Netball Victoria State Titles

NORTH Central Netball Region selectors have finalised teams for next month's Netball Victoria State Titles.
The region will field three teams at the titles, to be played in Bendigo, across the March long weekend.
North Central will compete in the 17-and-under female and male competitions and the 15-and-under female section.
Players have been drawn from several competitions and leagues across the region, including the Bendigo Football Netball League, Bendigo Strathdale, Castlemaine District, Deniliquin, Echuca and District, Golden City, Heathcote and Loddon Valley.
Traditionally hosted in spring, this year's event will be held at the Golden City Netball Association courts in West Bendigo.
The State Titles is an opportunity for all 19 regions across Victoria to compete in 15-and-under female, 17-and-under female, 17-and-under male, open female and mixed all-abilities competitions.
North Central will be chasing its first 17-and-under female title since 2015 and first 15-and-under championship since 2013.
17-and-under: Holly Swatton (BFNL), Makayla Finn (DNA), Kyla Byrne (BFNL), Neve Pinner (BFNL), Tess Mills (BFNL), Eden Clifford (BFNL), Ella Patten (BFNL), Harriett Whiteacre (BFNL), Lila Kelly (BFNL), Kaylah Moon (EDNA/BFNL), Emma Keating (BFNL), Claire McGee (BFNL/BSNA/GCNA).
15-and-under: Anya Basilewsky (BSNA), Ginger Hay (BSNA), Maycee Rinaldi (CDNA/BSNA), Lexie McKenzie (EDNA), Lexi Brennan (LVFNL/BSNA), Rachael Flood (LVFNL), Addison Orr (EDNA), Ady Nelson (BSNA), Isabella Spring (EDNA), Jaz Milligan (HDFNL), Sienna Elphick (DNA), Lily Reid (EDNA/HDFNL).
17-and-under male: Xavier Guzzardi (CDNA), Elija Davies (BSNA), Bailey Peters (BSNA), Caleb Mountford (CDNA, Levi Mountford (CDNA), Jack Davidge (CDNA), Jude Phyland (EDNA), Liam Fletcher (CDNA).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.